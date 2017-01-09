Liverpool to face Wolves in FA Cup fourth round if they find a way past Plymouth

Liverpool have been paired with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup, provided they can first get past Plymouth Argyle in a replay next week.

The Reds will go head-to-head with the League Two side a second time on Wednesday 18 January at Home Park after playing out a goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Derek Adams' lower league side set out their stall early on and defended deep throughout, but held Liverpool to a creditable draw as they restricted Jürgen Klopp's much-changed team to few chances.

As a result, the two must go at it again in Devon next mid-week and the reward on offer will be a home tie against Championship outfit Wolves - who shocked Stoke City at the weekend.

Helder Costa and Matt Doherty helped former Paul Lambert's side seal their deserved progression at the Bet365 Stadium, knocking their top-flight opponents out in the third round for the first time since 2008-09.

Klopp's side looking to book first Wolves meeting in five years

The Reds haven't gone head-to-head with the West Midlands outfit since January 2012, four-time FA Cup winners Wolves having been relegated to the second division that season.

It would be their first meeting in this competition since 1952 and their sixth overall, Liverpool having won only two of the first five.

But they first make the 600-mile round trip to Plymouth on Wednesday as the club's youngsters look to prove their quality with an improved display after the dour initial clash on Merseyside.

The replay sits between a crunch Premier League clash away at rivals Manchester United and a home game against Swansea City, while the Wolves tie at Anfield would be just days after an EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton and a few days before a monumental showdown with title rivals Chelsea on L4.

Liverpool could end the month having played nine times in just 30 days, with Klopp insisting in the aftermath of the draw with Plymouth that he had no regrets over his youthful line-up given the demands of their festive schedule on his first-team.