Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp issues positive injury update on Henderson and Clyne

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp issued a positive injury update on sidelined duo Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Clyne ahead of this weekend's visit of Swansea City in the league.

Clyne hasn't featured in either of the last two games with a combination of a rib and abdominal injury that he picked up in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Southampton.

That has allowed teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold to step in, making his first league start in the draw at Manchester United as Clyne missed out on his first Premier League fixture of the current campaign.

And with Clyne still out, the Academy prospect followed that mature display up with another impressive 90 minutes at right-back in the FA Cup replay victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Midfielder Henderson made his return from a troublesome ankle injury at Old Trafford last Sunday - his first appearance during this calendar year - but wasn't in the squad at Plymouth.

Klopp revealed that the captain's absence wasn't through rotation, as he opted for another youthful match-day squad, but rather through a slight recurrence of his issue.

Reds boss: Henderson still suffering with heel injury

But his overall update was encouraging as he hoped that they hinted that they could be involved in some part against the Swans on Saturday afternoon.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, he told journalists that they are "all in a good way" and that while Clyne and Henderson "were not in team training until now", stated that they "should be back today."

Klopp added that Clyne has made "two running sessions" earlier this week, but "only to feel if he can cope with the pain" - but added: "I saw him yesterday and the thumb was very up, so that's good."

The Reds boss added that Henderson "should be okay too" and that earlier in the week he "felt the muscle a little bit more than he's used to" and that his injury is "still about the heel" and that's "more the problem."

Liverpool also learned on Friday night that Joel Matip would be in contention to feature against the south Wales club on Saturday, with FIFA finally clearing him to play after an overdrawn wrangle with FECAFOOT.

With Clyne returning so soon, Alexander-Arnold could start his third game in just six days - while Philippe Coutinho will start his first league game since the end of November.