WSL 1 December-January Transfer Round-Up

It’s been a busy window in England, with plenty of new deals and signings.

After parting ways with Spanish trio of Natalia, Marta Corredera and Vicky Losada the Gunners lost more experience as Emma Byrne and Rachel Yankey were both let go with Josi Henning off to Lyon, Kelly Smith announcing her retirement and Casey Stoney making the Liverpool switch.



However, Arsenal fans had plenty to cheer about as their club broke the news of Kim Little’s return, with Beth Mead being signed from Sunderland and Heather O’Reilly brought in to add valuable experience to an increasingly youthful squad.

Arguably the biggest news out of the Midlands club was David Parker’s departure with Mark Skinner taking the reins, Corina Schroder and Alex Windell the two players let go by Birmingham. Kirsty Linnett and Melissa Lawley sold to Notts and City respectively but the front-line in fine form with the recruitment of Sarah Mayling and Ellen White. The backline in safe hands with new deals for both Jess Carter and Kerys Harrop.

Willie Kirk has already been busy giving new deals to some of the Vixens that impressed last season with Megan Alexander, Georgia Evans, Olivia Fergusson, Caitlin Leach, Jasmine Matthews and Ellie Wilson all signed up for the new season. But they’ll be joined by a pair of new faces at the Stoke Gifford as Lily Agg has been signed from Brighton as well as Millie Turner from Everton, with Millie Farrow and Jodie Brett both returning on loan.



The only announced departure that of Bristol stalwart, Grace McCatty to Durham.

Arguably one of the busiest clubs, Emma Hayes has impressed with her recruitment this off-season bringing a number of high-profile internationals in Ramona Bachmann, Erin Cuthbert, Crystal Dunn and Norway captain Maren Mjelde. The Staines side strengthened with new deals for Eni Aluko, Hannah Blundell, Ana Borges (who’s on loan with Sporting Lisbon during the Spring Series), Millie Bright, Gemma Davison and Rebecca Spencer.



Although offering new deals to both Jodie Brett and Millie Farrow the youth has taken a hit with Rosella Ayane, Jenna Legg and Laura Rafferty let go and Alessia Russo off to Brighton and Anne Meiwald making the switch to the London Bees.

Suggested that they’ll be doing most of their business over the Summer, the players in Widnes have only been going in one direction as Rosie White, Emma Lundh, Mandy van de Berg and Maz Pacheco have all permanently left Liverpool with Hannah Dale going back on loan to Sheffield. The only exception Casey Stoney who's joined from Arsenal.

Another “quiet” team this window, Nick Cushing has been more focused on getting key players locked down for the coming season or just getting some of his brightest prospects on professional deals. With Abbie McManus, Megan Campbell, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh all signing on the dotted line. Mel Lawley the only new face at the Academy Stadium and Daphne Corboz seen as surplus to requirements.

After questions over their future, Notts have watched Sophie Bradley-Auckland, Laura-Jayne O’Neill, Sophie Walton and Ellen White all leave Meadow Lane the only new arrival that of Kirsty Linnett. New deals for Aileen Whelan, Angharad James, Jade Moore, Jo Potter, Leanne Crichton and Rachel Williams a step in the right direction for the Nottingham club.

Despite starting the window off by announcing Jade Boho-Sayo, Helen Ward, Lois Roche, Shelly Provan, Laura May-Walkley, Nia Jones and Amber Stobbs had all been let go, Reading have added strength and depth this year. Recruiting Sunderland pair Rachel Furness and Brooke Chaplen as well as defensive duo Anna Green and Mandy van den Berg, has helped Kelly Chambers build for the future. Additionally, Mary Earps, Melissa Fletcher, Rebecca Jane, Lauren Bruton and Charlie Estcourt have all been given new deals.

Having announced they’ll be reverting to a part-time model the departures from Sunderland are picking up pace with Emma Kelly off to Middlesbrough as well as Rachel Furness and Brooke Chaplen to Reading and Beth Mead to Arsenal. With no new deals announced, it’s expected that there’ll still be more players to leave Hetton.

Aside from Ellis Hillman and Emily Donovan’s departures with Kayleigh Green’s short-term move to Chietti, things have been quiet in Yeovil.