Cramer and Georgieva extend with Potsdam

Matthias Rudolph has continued to shape his squad for the upcoming season, caommitting long-term Turbine Jennifer Cramer and January singing, Marina Georgieva to new contracts.

Jennifer Cramer

Having been with the Brandenburg club for all of her senior career as well as the last two years of her youth development, Cramer is one of the more familiar faces at the Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion and her new deal will take the 24-year-old to a decade with the club.

A full international, Cramer has continued to show promise throughout her time in Potsdam, working through the German youth teams, a European champion at U17, U19 and senior levels as well as being a U20 World Cup winner. Still with room to develop, Cramer admits she’s had a torrid time with injuries over the last two seasons refusing to “count the last two years” in her 24.

Fully recovered from the ankle complaint that saw her out of action for a year and a half, Cramer is ready to regain her starting spot and showed good flashes when Rudolph gave her playing time during the second half of last season. Not wanting to rush her come-back for fear of another set-back, Rudolph was understandably cautious but it already looking for the full-back to make an impact next season hoping that she, “returns to her old strength,” so she can be “an important part of the team again,” in the coming season.

Marina Georgieva

Yet to break into the full team, former St. Pölten defender, Georgieva has also signed a new deal with the six-time Bundesliga champions. Signed at the start of the year, the Austrian youth international has already racked up a handful of appearances for Turbine Potsdam II and Rudolph is pleased with the progress she’s shown. Having made a “connection to the first time,” during the year, Rudolph remains confident that she’ll “make a breakthrough” into the first team over the coming season.

Reported as currently preparing for the upcoming Euros in her native Austria, Georgieva is upbeat about the new deal saying she’s happy and “looking forward” to continue to “cooperate” with the team, sure that she’s at the right place to continue her “sporting development.”

Both Cramer and Georgieva’s new contracts run until the end of the 2017-18 season.