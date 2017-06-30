Everton's Simone Magill pens professional contract

It has been a busy week for Everton. Having secured their licence to play in WSL 1 again, the club have made their intentions very clear by securing the full-time status of their players.

The next player in line for a professional contract is striker Simone Magill.

Magill latest to commit

The Toffees kicked the week off by announcing that Gabby George would be the first ever player to sign a professional contract with the club. The news was followed with Claudia Walker and Georgia Brougham also signing their contracts with the club. Now, finishing the week as they started, Magill is the next player to pen a deal.

The Northern Ireland international has been with the club for four years now and her loyalty has been rewarded as her new contract will run on for another two years. Magill told the club website that the news is, "what you always dream of when you are a kid," further elaborating that "it's fantastic that it's now possible to do in the women's game."

Magill has been a key player for Everton, recently in the Spring Series she netted five times in just seven apperances.

Everton "deserve to be full-time"

While becoming a professional footballer is a huge accomplishment for the striker, Magill also tells the club website the importance of these contracts for the entire club, "It is fantastic to be able to go full-time with a group of girls I know really well now."

Additionally, Magill feels that this is the right time for The Toffees to make the switch to full time.

"This is the best Everton has ever been since I have been at the Club. To go and win the Spring Series was great and there is a real buzz around the camp,"

The striker went on to say, “It’s a major step for us and takes us up to that next level. But with the capabilities we have in the squad there is no better time for us to do it. We are ready."