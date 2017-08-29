Liverpool submit improved club-record £75 million offer for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar

Liverpool have submitted an improved club-record offer of £75 million for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar as they look to tie up a deal before the end of the transfer window on Thursday.

The Reds conducted further talks with the Ligue 1 champions on Tuesday after an offer of £65 million was turned down for the 21-year-old, who was an Arsenal target earlier this summer.

Though Gunners boss Arsène Wenger insisted Monaco would not sell the player this summer, the France international has since emerged as a major target for Jürgen Klopp - with Liverpool prepared to break their transfer record for a third time this summer to sign the player.

Liverpool bettered the previous record £36.7 million fee they spent on Mohamed Salah in July on Tuesday when they confirmed a deal reportedly worth £55 million for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta, who will move to Merseyside in July 2018. 

 