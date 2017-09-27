The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: K - Georgi Kinkladze
Georgi Kinkladze during one of his best performances for Manchester City | Photo: Action Images/The Guardian

There was recently a set of tweets that went somewhat viral on 'football Twitter', from a Chelsea fan arguing the case that Gianfranco Zola was not half the club legend that Eden Hazard is.

After all, he won fewer trophies - collective and individual - and played before Roman Abramovich set foot in Stamford Bridge for the first time as owner, a period in the club's history of which it is fair to say many fans know little.

The argument itself is moot. Comparing across eras like that is never likely to bring about any meaningful findings, and serves only to promote the generational divide which splits many club fanbases.

What is more important to take from the incident is that when a club like Chelsea is transformed in such a way, it is easy for club heroes from darker times to be swept by the wayside. 

Who needs Peter Bonetti, Tommy Lawton and Bobby Tambling when you have Petr Čech, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, after all? The former are old men, simply half-recognised names on the pages of those fanzines that people used to read.

But these names and these histories make up the fabric of a football club, shape bits of it in their own identity whether new fans are aware of it or not.

Manchester City fans would do well to avoid this trap as Pep Guardiola attempts to finally establish them at the top table of football's elite. For at least one generation of City fans - or, as they may one day come to be known, Cityzens - there is one name that should never be replaced by an AgüeroTouré, or any number of Silvas.

That man was Georgi Kinkladze.

An unrecognisable Manchester City

When the diminutive Georgian joined the Sky Blues in 1995, they were not a small club. They had league titles, FA Cups, even a European Cup Winners' Cup to their name, but nor where they a traditional big side. They had had some success in their past but to many, they were the Manchester side that wasn't United.

And, on the face of it, Kinkladze wasn't that interesting a signing. Sure, he had an excellent goalscoring record for a midfielder, but that was in Georgia. Mretebi Tbilisi and Dinamo Tbilili are hardly household names, and his time on loan in Germany with 1. FC Saarbrücken and Argentina with Boca Juniors had been largely unsuccessful.

Again, at a glance, his time at City wasn't all that successful either. He was only there for three seasons, and City were relegated twice in that time. Manager Joe Royle thought that the 'cult of Kinkladze' had played a significant role in this downfall.

But, one grim Saturday in March 1996, Kinkladze scored the goal that would be eponymous with his time at the club. Part way through their relegation season from the top flight, in a win against a rival that would prove to not quite be enough - but boy, was it brilliant.

 