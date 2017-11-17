Liverpool leaving it late on Sadio Mané for Southampton clash but Lallana and Henderson both fit

Liverpool will wait to see whether Sadio Mané is fit enough to face former club Southampton although midfielders Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson are both set to return.

The Reds host ex-defender Mauricio Pochettino's Saints looking to continue a win of three wins in all competitions and will have several players back from injury at Anfield.

Mané returned to training on Thursday after overcoming a slight hamstring injury that had forced him to return from international duty early, having recently missed five games of the campaign with a similar issue.

The former Southampton winger only made his return at West Ham United in Liverpool's last outing but supplied two assists and lasted 76 minutes despite only resuming full training two days earlier.

He will be monitored to determine whether he can be involved, while Lallana is likely to start on the bench against his former club. 

Captain Henderson has also been passed fit to feature after overcoming a thigh complaint which prevented him from facing the Hammers or joining up with the England national team.