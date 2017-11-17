Liverpool without centre-back Joël Matip for visit of Southampton due to adductor muscle issue

Liverpool will be without centre-back Joël Matip for the visit of Southampton on Saturday due to an adductor issue.

The Reds were expected to have a near-fully fit first-team squad to face the Saints with Sadio Mané also expected to be made available to feature against his former club.

The only absentee would have been right-back Nathaniel Clyne, with Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho all fit to be involved and Mané likely to make the match-day squad.

But Matip's injury - the news of which only broke late on Friday night - puts a dent into Klopp's plans with Dejan Lovren either set to be recalled or Joe Gomez to be repositioned.

Matip has reportedly been struggling with an adductor muscle issue and is not expected to be risked against Mauricio Pochettino's visitors.

Gomez has started all of his outings this season at right-back, rotating with Trent Alexander-Arnold with Clyne sidelined, but impressed centrally in his first couple of caps for England this week.

Lovren, meanwhile, has not started since being withdrawn after a disastrous opening half-an-hour in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Croatian desperately struggled up against Harry Kane and was responsible in part for both of Spurs' opening two goals, that gave them a strong advantage after just 12 minutes at Wembley Stadium.

Lovren did complete 90 minutes twice for Croatia over the international break as his country beat Greece 4-1 over two legs in a World Cup play-off to book their place in next summer's finals.

That could tempt to Klopp to restore the 28-year-old alongside Ragnar Klavan at centre-back, with Alberto Moreno a certainty to start at left-back and either Gomez or Alexander-Arnold starting on the right.

Yet it is an unnecessary headache that Klopp could do without as he prepares to face Southampton, looking to mastermind his side to their fourth straight win in all competitions since the Spurs debacle.