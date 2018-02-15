Peter Woodentop via Flickr

Leicester City

Leicester without Shinji Okazaki for Sheffield United clash, confirms Claude Puel

Leicester without Shinji Okazaki for Sheffield United clash, confirms Claude Puel

The Foxes' Japanese forward will be the only absentee as Leicester City aim to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals against Sheffield United on Friday evening.

daniel-orme
Daniel Orme

Leicester City striker, Shinji Okazaki will not be ready to return to action against Sheffield United on Friday evening, Claude Puel has confirmed.

The Foxes will do battle with the Championship outfit at the King Power Stadium in an effort to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Midlands outfit however will be without Okazaki having not recovered from a knee problem.

'It's too early'

The former Mainz 05 striker missed out in Leicester's last clash as they fell to a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium due to the problem picked up in training.

Talking in his pre-match press conference, Puel suggested the game would come to early for Okazaki. He said: "For Okazaki, he will not be available. It's too early."

The absence will be a blow for the Foxes. They only currently have Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Fousseni Diabate available for the forward positions. Although, Demarai Gray could also potentially be selected to lead the line for the Foxes as he has done for the England U21 side on numerous occasions.

Okazaki has been performing well so far throughout the 2017/18 season and has notched seven goals in all competitions.

Embed from Getty Images

'All the squad is ready'

Despite the fact that Okazaki is missing, Puel has told that he is ready to welcome back Leicester captain, Wes Morgan. The 34-year-old defender has been missing since withdrawing from the Foxes' 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town back at the start of January with a hamstring complaint.

on-loan Bayer Leverkusen defender, Aleksandar Dragović has been an excellent deputy in the Jamaican's absence. However, Morgan now looks set to return to the starting line-up on Friday evening.

Puel said: "Morgan can perhaps come back in the squad.

"All the squad is ready."

VAVEL Logo

Leicester City News

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Foxes look for first points of the month

12 days ago

Gareth Southgate praises Leicester's youth policy following Foxes' call-ups

22 days ago

Harry Maguire pens new contract with Leicester City

24 days ago

Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool: Foxes' players ratings as hosts are undone by flying Reds

a month ago

Memorable match: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool - Both teams see red as the Foxes rescue a late point

a month ago

Kasper Schmeichel signs new five-year contract at the King Power Stadium

a month ago

Leicester City vs Liverpool preview: Reds to continue perfect start at the King Power?

a month ago

Leicester City to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Carabao Cup third round

a month ago

Leicester City 4-0 Fleetwood Town: Foxes ease into third round with emphatic victory

a month ago

Leicester City vs Fleetwood Town preview: Foxes renew pleasantries with League One outfit

a month ago

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City: Harry Maguire steals late win against ten-man Saints

a month ago