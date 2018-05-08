Joe Gomez out of Champions League final and fearing for World Cup spot after ankle surgery

Joe Gomez's season has been curtailed after the Liverpool defender had surgery on an injured ankle.

Gomez will miss the Reds' final Premier League game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, plus the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.

There's also a blow for Gomez regarding any potential World Cup spot, with a recent loss of form combined by this injury virtually sure of ruling him out of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for Russia.

It's unfortunate news for the 20-year-old, who had recovered from a serious ACL injury to become a key part of Jurgen Klopp's squad, stepping in at right back in place of the injured Nathaniel Clyne.

He'd impressed enough to earn a place in the England squad, deputising well when facing the dangerous Neymar in a game against Brazil.

However, ankle and knee injuries have seen Trent Alexander-Arnold step in for Liverpool's run in and key Champions League fixtures, Gomez covering for his fellow youngster in recent games against Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, fixtures that seem to have aggravated his ankle issue.

Injury issues for Liverpool

It's the latest in a string of injury issues for Liverpool at a crucial time in the season, with Gomez joining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip in the 'out for the season' list.

Emre Can and Adam Lallana both remain side-lined too, but it's thought that either could contribute before the end of the season, perhaps in a substitutes role.