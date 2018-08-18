Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview: Sarri looks to mark Stamford Bridge debut with win over Gunners

Unai Emery is going to face another tough at his start to life in North London, as Arsenal gear up to travel across the capital to take on Chelsea in the late kick-off.

Keeping the momentum going

The revolving door continued at Stamford Bridge in the summer with Antonio Conte out and Sarri in, with some sceptical ahead of their trip to Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

Sarri couldn't have asked for a better start as they schooled The Terriers with N'Golo Kanté opening the scoring in the 34th minute before Jorginho marked his debut with an excellently placed penalty.

The Blues looked even better with the introduction of Eden Hazard in the second period and even assisted the third goal for Pedro, with the Belgian expected to return to the starting XI on Saturday there will be some fear in minds of the Arsenal starting XI.

Kicking it into motion

A new era at The Emirates Stadium on Sunday with Emery taking the reigns from Arsène Wenger in the summer, but couldn't have wished for a worse start when they welcome the reigning champions Manchester City.

There were some bright sparks in the overall performance, but Pep Guardiola's side once again proved too strong for an opponent with goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva giving them the 2-0 win.

This minor bump at the beginning of the season is expected to get better after the clash at The Bridge with games against West Ham and newly-promoted Cardiff City to come, but ultimately it is the results against the big sides he will be judged on so any positive result will be essential.

Team news

Though Hazard is expected to come back into the side one big miss could be the long-awaited debut of Mateo Kovačić, the midfielder joined on deadline day and didn't feature in the opening day and Sarri stated that he isn't fully fit to play a full match.

Cesc Fàbregas will not be fit to face his former club, the Spaniard suffering a minor injury but the coach is confident of the midfielder returning to training next week.

Nacho Monreal is expected to return in place of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, another big boost is Danny Welbeck who has returned to training. However, Sead Kolašinac, Laurent Koscielny and Carl Jenkinson are all absent.

Chelsea will host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, August 17 at Stamford Bridge with kick-off at 5:30 pm.