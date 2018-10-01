Manchester United v Valencia Preview: Red Devils looking to bounce back from defeat

Manchester United are hoping to put an end to recent misery with a win at Old Trafford against Spanish visitors Valencia.

United haven't won since gameweek 1 of the UEFA Champions League, when they beat Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland.

Since then, Wolves have frustrated United with a 1-1 draw at home, followed by a penalty-shootout defeat in the Carabao Cup to Frank Lampard's Derby County. West Ham are the most recent side to take advantage of United's drop in form with a 3-1 win at the London Stadium.

Mourinho under pressure

Jose Mourinho will be more desperate than anyone for a win on Tuesday night. Having gone three games without a win, as well as two more defeats earlier this season, preceded by turmoil in pre-season, Mourinho is the bookies favourite to be fired next in the Premier League.

The Portuguese has had to contend with a flurry of rumours about meetings between Ed Woodward and Zinedine Zidane. There are echoes of his final few months at Chelsea, which ended with the two-time Champions League winner finding the exit door, and only a win will do for the gaffer tomorrow night.

Team news

Mourinho has confirmed that Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young have been added to the injury list, where Marcos Rojo still resides.

Alexis Sanchez could come back into the squad, having been left at home for the trip to the capital on the weekend. The Chilean is yet to find his goalscoring touch since his move from Arsenal in January.

Valencia's season so far

Valencia have been slow starters to the season and only won their first game on the weekend. Of their other six league games, Los Che have drawn five and lost one, having also been defeated by Juventus in the other game of group H.

Some familiar names could lineup for the Spaniards on Tuesday night. Former Gunners Gabriel Paulista and Francis Coquelin are also among their ranks, as is Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea.

If you caught the eye of Russia at the 2018 World Cup, Denis Cheryshev is another name you may recognise having lit the tournament up for the hosts.