Burnley vs Liverpool Preview: Struggling Clarets welcome title-chasing Reds

Burnley welcome Liverpool to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening for the Premier League's first set of midweek fixtures.

The Clarets host Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten team following the Reds dramatic Merseyside derby 1-0 victory against bitter rivals Everton.

Divock Origi's stoppage-time winner engulfed Anfield into pure ecstasy as the Reds kept themselves within touching distance of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Burnley fell to another disappointing defeat - this time on the road in a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace leaving Sean Dyche's side 19th in the table having won just two of their Premier League matches thus far.

Wednesday's hosts are without a win in their last seven domestic matches and face a resurgent Liverpool side that has made their best ever start to a top-flight season since 1990.

Dyche: "Everyone loves an underdog story"

It's been quite a journey for the Clarets over the last 12 months. Dyche's side remarkably recorded their best ever league finish last season- finishing seventh to secure themselves Europa League football.

However, last campaigns jubilation has been a complete contrast to the chaos that has endured at Turf Moor since the dawn of the new season.

Burnley were knocked out of Europe in the qualifying stages and are already 16 points worse off than they were at this point back in December 2017.

Astonishingly, the Clarets are the current favourites to face the drop, but, this doesn't phase their veteran manager who favours his side to turn their current misfortune around - starting with Liverpool.

"We've had our fair share of results against the big sides, but everyone loves an underdog story," said manager Dyche.

"We have to play well, that's for sure, but the bigger thing for me is putting out a performance."

Klopp: Robertson and Mane potential doubts

Liverpool meanwhile could be without Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson when they travel to Lancashire on Wednesday.

Both Reds players sustained injuries during the 232nd Merseyside derby win over Everton on Sunday and could miss the match at Turf Moor.

The duo have been ever-present in Liverpool's team all season, but, manager Klopp said in a press conference on Tuesday that the pair could be a doubt for their latest domestic instalment.

He said: "Sadio really had an awful cut on his foot. It needed to be stitched; he is OK but walking around here now in flip-flops and you don't play in flip-flops! That means in this moment he is not ready, but we will see later.

"With Robbo it is not that serious as with Sadio, but we need to have a look."

Team News

Burnley defender James Tarkowski could make his first appearance for over a month having recently returned from hernia surgery.

Ben Gibson could also be in contention but Steven Defour is "touch and go" according to his manager and Robbie Brady might be a doubt after suffering an apparent ankle injury against Palace.

Sam Vokes, Burnley's top scorer in the top-flight this season, will be hoping for a recall after being forced to settle for a spot on the substitutes' bench in south London on Saturday.

Meanwhile for the visitors, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns from suspension and Adam Lallana is also available for Klopp.

Long-term absentees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash.

Merseyside derby hero Divock Origi will hope that his late winner against Everton will earn him more first-team action although a place on the bench is a likely outcome for the Belgian come Wednesday.

Head-to-Head

Burnley and Liverpool have faced each other on eight occasions throughout the Premier League era, with only one match ending in a draw.

Liverpool, unsurprisingly, hold the upper hand throughout their domestic battles won six matches to Burnley’s one.

However, the hosts are unbeaten in two of the last four meeting having drawn at Anfield last season and dramatically winning at Turf Moor 2-0 during the 2016-17 campaign.

Key Battle

Roberto Firmino vs Ben Mee

Roberto Firmino has undergone a bit of a blip in recent weeks surrounding his club form. The Brazilian has only scored three goals this season and come under severe scrutiny of late.

Liverpool's No.9 has been a shadow of the player that scored 27 goals in all competitions acting as the focal point of Klopp's devastating attacking formula.

Luckily for Firmino, all of the 27-year-old's league strikes this season have come away from home and the Brazil international will be desperate to remind Merseysiders just how integral he is to this Liverpool team.

However, Burnley captain Ben Mee will do everything in his power to ensure that Firmino is kept out of proceedings on Wednesday and it's the Englishman's job to inspire his struggling Claret's side away from the looming prospect of relegation.

The former Manchester City youth prospect will have to be at his absolute best to keep this title-chasing Liverpool team quiet considering Dyche's team have already leaked 29 goals defensively this season.

Predicted Line-up

Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Mee, Long, Taylor, Lennon, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Vokes

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino