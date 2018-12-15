Dyche confident Burnley 'resilience' is returning despite Spurs defeat

Sean Dyche was optimistic rather than deflated after Spurs broke the resistance of his Burnley side with a late, late winner.

It had been a superb defensive performance from the visitors, with Spurs able to muster just two shots on target before Christian Eriksen struck a dramatic winner.

The defeat leaves Burnley, who were flying at this stage last season, just two points clear of the drop zone.

But Dyche feels they have raised their game of late and has been encouraged by the character they have shown.

“Joe [Hart] hasn’t had that much to do, and we attempted to break and counter, but we are still searching for that last moment.

“But there’s been good signs now in four of the last five games. There’s a resilience again and the details are getting more clear-minded.

“We’re still a little bit away from taking that balance into the attacking side, but we aren’t playing teams like this every week."

Rising again

Dyche accepts that points mean prizes, but is anticipating an upturn in results in the busy festive period.

“Of course, we need results, but a lot of the game is about mentality," he explained.

“Over a season those performances will get you more, whereas earlier in the season we weren’t finding those on a consistent basis, but the players are rising again and although we know we have to start picking up points, we have to start somewhere.”

'We delivered against a top side'

Dyche opted for a back three of Kevin Long, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee against the Champions League outfit.

It was a tactical switch he had been pondering for a while, and it very nearly bore fruit.

After a dogged defensive performance against an all-star attack, Dyche thought it ironic that they were ultimately undone by a simple punt downfield.

“We came down here with a solid formation, with a change of shape," he said.

“That’s not easy, but we’ve worked on it all week because I felt it was appropriate. I’m open-minded in that respect and I’ve thought about it many times, but I didn’t want to do it in a three-game week.

“Today was the right moment and the players delivered against a top side who can create lots of chances.

“Ironically, it was a big boot down the middle at the end that they scored from! But generally, the defensive framework of the side was good and overall we are just frustrated because the players put in a shift, not just physically, but mentally.”

Burnley faces another huge test at The Emirates next weekend before three crucial games against Everton, West Ham and relegation rivals Huddersfield.