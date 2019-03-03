Klopp 'believes 100%' in Reds' title chances despite Goodison slip-up

Jurgen Klopp insists his players are 'prepared' for the run-in after dropped points against Everton saw them fall behind title rivals Manchester City.

The Reds suffered from a lack of creativity and composure as they slumped to their fourth draw in six games.

At the start of the year, they were in a commanding position in the title fight, but a succession of setbacks has raised questions about their mettle.

Klopp, though, stressed that he 'doesn't care' about being top at this stage, with nine games still remaining.

"Look, we are not little boys anymore, it’s not that we were completely surprised that we can play good football and we are in the very, very top part of the table," he said.

"But if you are there you have to be ready for all the different things that happen. Sometimes you have a lead and everybody says, ‘that’s done’ 20 games before the end of the season.

"To stay calm in these situations was very easy. Then you have one point or two points more.

"It’s absolutely not important. At the beginning of March, who cares? The good thing is that we are in the battle, we are in the fight, that’s really good news.

"My feeling is more and more that we are really prepared for it because again it was a difficult game for us."

'We had the chances'

Still, the German could not help but rue the 'big chances' squandered by his side, most notably Mohamed Salah's fluffed one-on-one in the first half.

"Everybody has to come here and it’s probably always difficult but obviously against us it’s extremely difficult.

"We get a point; if somebody should have won the game, I think it was only one team. We had the chances. In a wild game we had chances, big chances and didn’t use them. It’s a point, let’s carry on."

Klopp hoping for more twists

Liverpool are now reliant on City, regarded as one of the strongest Premier League sides in history, slipping up in their remaining nine games.

Klopp says it is crucial for supporters and players to maintain belief, rather than panic at the prospect of missing out on an elusive Premier League crown once again.

"Hopefully [there will be] at least one [twist]! We have so many difficult games, we play Burnley next week at home – how can I sit here and think about the result we’ll have against them? It’s disrespectful and I’m not disrespectful.

"We have to play a lot of games. The only way you can win something is on one hand to stay calm but lively, critical but very confident. And believe in your chance. And I believe 100 per cent in our chance.

"Game by game by game my feeling gets better about the boys because they look really ready for it."

'I've felt worse after a draw'

Klopp feels that the point is not as bad an outcome as it may seem and, typically, has urged his side not to dwell on it.

"We are so stable and we are there in different situations. The boys always deliver – not brilliantly always but who is always brilliant? That’s not important.

"We know that we are good but, unfortunately, a lot of other teams in the league are really good as well. We just have to keep going, that’s what we will do.

"I’ve felt worse after a draw actually, because I’ve learned to respect results. If we would have scored one of these big ones – Fabinho, Mo twice, Joel [Matip], Virgil [van Dijk], Sadio [Mane] – then I feel completely different. But it’s still OK, let’s just carry on."

The visit of Burnley next Sunday is followed by the second leg of the finely-balanced Champions League tie against Bayern and a trip to a seemingly doomed Fulham side.