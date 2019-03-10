Chelsea 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hosts frustrated by valiant Wolves

Chelsea dropped two points in the race for the top four as they were held by a valiant Wolves side 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves took a surprise lead in the 55th minute, when Raul Jimenez and Diego Jota led a counter and played a one-two with Jimenez hitting the ball it with the outside of the boot and it came off Cesar Azpilicueta and went into the bottom left corner.

In the 91st minute, Chelsea levelled up when Willian played the ball to Eden Hazard and he fired an effort right into the bottom corner.

Story of the game

Chelsea dominated the opening ten minutes and had the first chance of the game as Pedro picked out Gonzalo Higuain, but his effort from just outside the box was blocked by Roman Saiss for a corner. The resulting corner came to nothing for the home side.

Higuain had another chance eight minutes later after N’Golo Kante picked out the Argentinian, but his effort from a very tight angle was tipped round the post by Rui Patricio for a corner. However, the resulting corner came to nothing.

The Argentinian striker again had another chance, when he ran across the front post to try and head Pedro’s cross, but he didn’t get a clean contact on it and it went for a corner.

From the corner there was a shout for a penalty when Jimenez miss-kicked his clearance up onto his left hand.

Wolves found the back of the net in the 40th minute only for it to be ruled out, as Ruben Neves played a fantastic cross-field pass to Jota, who thumped an effort from outside the box into the top corner.

However, it was ruled out because Jota brought the ball into his path with his arm.

Despite Chelsea’s dominance, Wolves stubborn defensive performance saw the sides go in 0-0.

Chelsea were given a free-kick right on the edge of the box when Hazard was fouled by Matt Doherty.

David Luiz took the free-kick which was deflected off the wall for a corner, which came to nothing.

The Blues nearly made an instant reply, with substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek laying off the ball to Higuain and his effort on the turn was tipped round the post by Patricio.

Pedro then went close as Loftus-Cheek set up the Spaniard for a shot outside the box, which Patricio tipped over the post. From the corner, Jimenez flicked the ball across his own goal and Higuain was just inches from tapping it in at the back post.

In the 70th minute, Antonio Rudiger’s long-range strike was deflected and fell to Loftus-Cheek, who couldn’t generate enough power on his effort and dollied it into the arms of Patricio.

Willian then went close in the 86th minute, when he got the ball on the edge of the box and his curling effort was well saved by Patricio.

In stoppage time, Higuain picked out Loftus-Cheek who had room to shoot, but his effort was well saved by Patricio.

Takeaways from the game

Chelsea will have plenty to think about including how they did not win that game.

They created chances throughout the game, but only converted one with Hazard scoring in stoppage time.

If you look at the stats Chelsea dominated them bar the one that counted in goals scored with them only managing one from six shots on target.

Wolves will have plenty to take away despite letting the three points slip towards the end.

However, to hold Chelsea for 92 minutes before they scored was very impressive, considering the calibre of players Chelsea have.

As well as that, they managed to lead the game for over 35 minutes and despite not seeing much of the ball or having many efforts on goal, but when they did they made it count.

Man of the match

It has to be Hazard. Despite not having many shots on target he came to Chelsea’s rescue and scored his 13th of the season.

What made his stand out is the fact he one the player who trying to make things happen, with him winning numerous fouls and as I mentioned scoring the vital goal.

One thing is for sure, Chelsea will definitely need to hold on to the Belgian in the summer as his influence has been integral with him being involved in 25 goals this season so far.