Top five: Classic Arsenal performances at  Goodison Park

Arsenal vs Everton is one of the greatest encounters with lots of drama and rivalry. The Gunners have the upper edge with 97 wins and have scored 107 goals in this fixture which is an English league for one side against a single team.

Both sides have been in the Premier League since its formation and had their own up and downs with numerous classic encounters between the two sides. Everton had several managers since the Premier League formation back in 1992 with a total of 14 managers compared to three for Arsenal.

Whilst the rivalry between the two sides has never been fierce or as a compelling - both sides have in some seasons, competed for the final Champions League places. Arsenal head coach Unai Emery prepares to take his Arsenal side to Goodison Park for the first time this season, who want to build momentum for the final Champions League places, let’s reminisce with some classic Arsenal performances away at Everton.

5. Everton 2-5 Arsenal, 22nd October 2017

The 2017/2018 season turned out to be a frustrating season for Arsenal and proved to be Arsene Wenger's final season in charge at the club. Arsenal’s victory over the Toffees was one of only four victories in the Premier League on the road and this was Arsenal’s best away win of last season.

This game proved to be Ronald Koeman last game in charge for Everton. The home side gained the lead on 12 minutes from Wayne Rooney’s fine right-footed shot from 20 yrds, before Nacho Monreal equalised with a well-directed rebound on 40 minutes.

German playmaker Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal the lead with a header on 53 minutes from Alexis Sanchez's cross before Idrissa Gueye sending off after a second yellow card midway through the second half.

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey were also on the scoreshhet to make it 4-1. Everton’s Oumar Niasse capitalised on a calamitous defensive error to pull one back. Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez rounded off the win with a brilliant individual to get the Gunners fifth goal of the game.

4. Everton 1-4 Arsenal, 29th December 2007

Arsenal’s first season without Thierry Henry and they were the best team in the league, going head to head with Manchester United for the title.

Everton took the lead in the space of 19 minutes from Tim Cahill but summer signing Eduardo da Silva equalised after the break and slotted in another goal on 58 minutes.

Striker Nicklas Bendtner was then sent off but Emmanuel Adebayor hit a third after a mix-up in Everton's defence.

Everton’s Mikel Arteta saw red after an elbow before Tomas Rosicky scored late on in injury time to give the Gunners all three points.

Arsenal ended the season in 3rd place with 83 points, four points off eventual champions Manchester United.

3. Everton 1-6 Arsenal, 15th August 2009

It was the opening game of the 2009/10 Premier League season and Arsenal started their campaign with a hammering display over Everton.

Brazilian Denilson fired Arsenal ahead with a curling 25-yard strike in 26 minutes. Summer signing Thomas Vermaelen got on the scoresheet on his debut for the Gunners with a header from a free-kick.

Willam Gallas headed home Arsenal’s third before half time as he was given time and space to glance Cesc Fabregas' free-kick inside the post.

Fabregas scored Arsenal’s fourth and fifth goal of the game in which he produced a captain’s display.

Gunners substitute Eduardo was on hand to tap in a late sixth before Louis Saha rolled in the most inconsequential of goals for Everton in injury time.

2. Everton 1-2 Arsenal, 14th November 2010

It was one of Arsenal’s finest away displays of the season as they survived an Everton fightback to win 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Bacary Sagna scored a rare goal after being teed up by Andrey Arshavin. The Gunners extended their lead through skipper Fabregas adding a second three minutes after the break following a one-two with Marouane Chamakh.

But the Toffees continued to push on and Lukasz Fabianski produced fine saves to deny substitute Jermaine Beckford, Steven Pienaar and Louis Saha.

The Toffees finally pulled one back via Tim Cahill on 89 minutes after a Saha knock down to set up a grandstand finish but Arsenal held on for a vital victory.

1. Everton 1- 4 Arsenal, 15th August 2004

Arsenal produced their finest display at Goodison as they continued where they left off from last campaign with a stylish victory. More importantly, extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run.

Dennis Bergkamp marked the 500th League appearance of his career with a drilled shot, while Jose Antonio Reyes headed home to extend Arsenal’s lead by two goals before half time.

France international Thierry Henry set up Freddie Ljungberg for Arsenal's third, before Lee Carsley scored for Everton after Thomas Gravesen's sublime chip.

Substitute Robert Pires restored Arsenal's three-goal lead after Nigel Martyn spilled a low Henry shot.

