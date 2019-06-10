Women’s World Cup: Canada 1 - 0 Cameroon

Canada took all three points in their first Group E game of the World Cup, courtesy of a Kadeisha Buchanan headed goal.

The towering central defender rose the highest from a set-piece situation to head home Janine Beckie’s cross.

The Greens tried their very best to make things troublesome in Montpellier, but their game-plan didn’t quite come to fruition.

First-half stalemate, or not?

The first-half was full of ifs, buts and maybes as the two sides failed to create clear-cut chances.

Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene looked to use her pace to get in behind the Canada defence on countless occasions, but to no avail.

Beckie found pockets of space when she popped up on both the left and right flanks - and looked the most lively for the Reds.

Calaudine Meffometou had the Indomitable Lionesses’ best chance but ballooned her half-volley into the top tier of the Stade de la Mosson.

However with a minute to go, Manchester City’s Beckie floated a corner towards the back post which was begging to be attacked, and it most certainly was by Buchanan, who rose the highest and powered a header down into the ground and past Cameroon goalkeeper, Annette Ngo Ndom.

A second period much like the first...

The first chance of the second-half fell to the dominant Canada, and Nichelle Prince did ever so well to bring the ball down, but she poked the ball inches wide of goal.

Although they failed to trouble the opposition’s half, Cameroon did produce their best opportunity of the evening.

Much like Canada’s opening goal, the ball was drilled into the box from a corner, but unfortunately for Meffometou her header fizzled the wrong side of Stephanie Labbe’s post.

What we learned

There was some terrific noise from both sides’ fans it has to be said.

Especially the Cameroonian supporters, who whenever their player’s touched the ball, in defence or attack, erupted in noise.

That being said, the Canadians who also made the long trip to Montpellier, were terrific and got behind their team throughout.

This is also Cameroon’s second-ever Women’s World Cup after defying all odds to reach the round of 16 in 2015.

But, to progress in this particularly difficult group and with their extensive poor quality on and off the ball, they’re going to really have to pull the rabbit out of the hat.

One thing that Canada did notice though was the physicality of Cameroon’s team, the Greens did their very best to put off Kenneth Heiner-Moller’s players, but the victors managed to get through their one-on-one battles.

That being said, how the Indomitable Lionesses didn’t receive a red card one will never know...

What next?

Canada now look onto their second Group E fixture against New Zealand, a game that if they win would surely see them enter the round of 16.

Cameroon on the other hand have an even tougher game versus a Netherlands side who are tipped as one of the tournament favourites.