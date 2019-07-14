PSG weighing up initial loan move for Chelsea's Bakayoko

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up an initial loan deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

This is according to reports in France and most recently Goal in England.

Bakayoko, 24, joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017. He became the second most expensive signing in Chelsea's history, behind now ex Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

The 24-year-old really failed to impress in his first season in West-London, and as a result, was loaned out to AC Milan for the whole of last season.

Mixed time in Milan

The French International initially continued his bad form in Milan. The AC Milan manager at the time Genaro Gattuso even went as far to say that Bakayoko had 'defects' to his game!

However his form started to improve, and as a result Gattuso warmed to him more.

These were Gattuso's comments about Bakayoko after his sides 2-1 victory last season against Parma in Serie A:

"Bakayoko? Bakayoko's biggest surprise is his improvement on a tactical level. We knew the physical abilities he has. I like for how he listens, for how he moves.



"You are seeing a Bakayoko who closes more lines of passage, impacts more and pinches forward. It's what he missed earlier, today he does not touch it more than twice, it's an important sign."

Despite his improvement in form as the season drew on for Milan last season, The French International failed to secure a permanent transfer to the Milan club.

Part of the reason he didn't want to move to Italy was due to the racism he suffered in a Serie A game last season.

Back at Chelsea for now...

As a result of not yet securing a move away from Chelsea so far, the 24-year-old is in the squad for Frank Lampard's pre-season tour.

Leonardo, the new PSG sporting directors was the person who signed Bakayoko for AC Milan last season on loan.

The former AC Milan director (now PSG director) is a big fan of the French defensive midfielder, and it is being reported by Le Parisien in France that Bakayoko is at the top of Leonardo's list to replace Leandro Paredes who has flopped at PSG last season.

Other names on the list include the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Allan from Napoli, but these are two expensive options for a club who have to be careful with financial fair play rules.

So Bakayoko seems like the safest option for the Ligue 1 champions.

If the Parisians end signing the French International. then they will hope to see the Bakayoko from AS Monaco and not the Bakayoko from Chelsea.