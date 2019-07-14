Lampard: Opportunity for young players is there

Frank Lampard insisted that his side should have scored more goals and been more clinical.

Chelsea were 2-0 at half-time with goals from Mason Mount and Emerson. Eleven changes were made at the break and the players were out to impress. Having been brought on at half time, Olivier Giroud scored a double as the Blues extended their unbeaten pre-season campaign.

Home-grown and young players such as Fikayo Tomori, Mount, Tammy Abraham, Billy Gilmour and Jamie Cumming all featured in Lampard’s first win for Chelsea.

Many of the youngsters impressed the new Chelsea manager. With the opportunity at stake, the 41-year-old said they will need to show whether they can force themselves way into the side.

The opportunity is there

Lampard was adamant that the opportunity for a place in the first team is there for the youth progressing through the system.

“A lot has been made of the younger players that we have here and whether they can force their way into the side,” he began. “They need to know that if they do well and impress me and my staff, then the opportunity is there for them to be in this side.

“We have some very good young players here and they have to impress in every game and every training session. Now it’s up to those young players to take it upon themselves to impress me and get into the team, because the opportunities will be there if they apply themselves correctly.

“We need strong competition throughout the squad, and I think we have that here. The Academy is really strong, and we’ve worked hard at Chelsea over the past few years to ensure we have these bright talents coming through.

“Everyone needs to impress, that’s the bottom line.”

Pre-season is the first chance to impress

Scotland Under-21 International Gilmour spent the opening spell of pre-season with Lampard and the first team.

Having spent a year working under Jody Morris in the Chelsea Youth Academy the 18-year-old midfielder is being closely looked at - especially after a “brilliant trip”.

“Gilmour has had a brilliant trip. He’s a young lad but the personality he’s shown and to play in two games at the level he’s played has been great. I just hope he keeps on pushing like that this season,” said Lampard.

We should have scored more

Chelsea netted four against St. Patrick Athletics, but Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer felt the Blues should have scored more.

He said: “We should have scored more goals but there were big elements of the performance we were pleased with, particularly in the first half.

“Some of our build-up play and combinations in midfield and around their box was fantastic. These games are important to win for the feeling but it’s also important for the lads to get every little bit out of them physically and in terms of how hard they work.

“We’re one step further on – there were better periods of play, better quality from us, but the physical side is something we’re still striving for.”