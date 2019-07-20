A win and a defeat for Burnley in concurrent friendlies

There were mixed fortunes for two separate Burnley squads in a pair of pre-season friendlies on Saturday afternoon.

Whilst the group overseen by assistant manager Ian Woan fell to a 1-0 defeat at Crewe Alexandra, Sean Dyche led his lot of players to a 3-1 victory away to Port Vale.

It was the second time in a week the Clarets had split for friendlies against lower-league opposition, having met Tranmere Rovers and Accrington Stanley at their training ground on Tuesday.

Woan's toothless team beaten in Cheshire

Burnley's two new additions, Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez, were among those selected to take on Crewe, who finished 12th in League Two last season, at Gresty Road.

Nick Pope started in goal, shielded by a back four of Pieters, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne and Matthew Lowton.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil lined-up on the flanks, with former Crewe player Ashley Westwood joined by 19-year-old Josh Benson in the middle. Ashley Barnes partnered Rodriguez upfront.

Crewe went ahead after 21 low-key minutes as Charlie Kirk finished off a counterattack following a Burnley corner. With Long having taken a hit at the other end, it was down to Dunne to intervene, but he failed to clear.

For the remainder of the match, it was largely a case of Burnley dominating possession without producing the end-product.

Rodriguez spurned a couple of opportunities to draw his team level, and but for some smart saves from Pope the deficit may have been wider.

Second-half fightback at Port Vale

Dyche had a marginally more experienced group at his disposal at Vale Park.

Amid speculation surrounding both of their futures, Tom Heaton played from the off ahead of Joe Hart. Phil Bardsley, Ben Gibson, James Tarkowski and 19-year-old left-back Ali Koiki made up the backline.

As at Crewe, Burnley opted for a 4-4-2 formation, likely indicating Dyche's intentions for the upcoming season. Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick, Jack Cork and Robbie Brady started in midfield, behind Matej Vydra and Chris Wood.

Again it was the League Two side who went in front after Tom Pope evaded the Burnley defence and dispatched the ball beyond Heaton.

A double-save from the 33-year-old denied Vale a second, but soon the Premier League side went up a gear. Hendrick and Lennon had both gone close before the break, and shortly after the teams reemerged Burnley found their leveller through Wood's header from Brady's delivery.

It was not until the 80th minute that the pressure for a second told, Wood this time turning provider for Vydra after Cork's good work. An emphatic finish from Brady five minutes later sealed the victory.

What next?

Dyche will be able to call upon virtually his full contingent for the trip to League One Fleetwood Town, managed by former Claret Joey Barton, on Tuesday evening.

They then step-up another level with a visit to Championship Wigan Athletic on Saturday.