Chelsea vs Barcelona preview: Two European giants clash in Japan

Chelsea play their biggest pre-season game so far, as they take on La Liga champions Barcelona on Tuesday in the Rakuten Cup at the Saitama Stadium in Japan.

The Blues come into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss against Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale on Friday.

With that loss in mind, Frank Lampard will be looking to tinker his team to try and find a winning formula ahead of the new Premier League season.

This game in the Rakuten Cup is Barcelona's first preseason game.

Team news

For Chelsea, both Tammy Abraham and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed out against Kawasaki Frontale through illness. But both are likely to be in contention to make an appearance in this match on Tuesday.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante has ​returned to the UK as he steps up his rehabilitation for a knee injury suffered at the end of last season. The Frenchmen has been unable to play a part in Chelsea's pre-season thus far.

Chelsea are also without ​Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, ​Willian and ​Antonio Rudiger as they continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.

Barcelona have the much weaker squad going into this game. This has led to many Barcelona B players being called up to play in this preseason tour.

The Catalan giants are deprived of most of their best players due to their Copa America involvement. The likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho will not be in contention.

However, the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Antoine Griezmann are likely to make their debuts for the Spanish giants.

I have 'some good and some bad' memories of playing against Barcelona

Speaking in Japan, Frank Lampard has given his thoughts ahead of this game.

He said: "Barcelona are a team that I have some great memories of playing against, some good and some bad" Lampard said. "I have always had a huge respect for them because when you play against Barcelona you know you are playing against, they say, more than a club, and I agree with that."

"We are very proud to be here to play this match.

"Everybody has been very friendly, very respectful and we really appreciate that.

"When we come to Japan, the welcome we get is unforgettable."