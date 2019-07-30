Dyche delighted with Burnley's resounding win over OGC Nice

Sean Dyche was delighted with his his players after Burnley ran out 6-1 winners over Nice, currently managed by former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

The Clarets stormed three goals ahead inside 20 minutes through a Chris Wood double and a strike from Jeff Hendrick. Johann Berg Gudmundsson extended the lead before Wood capitalised on some slack defending to complete his hat-trick.

A consolation from Allan Saint-Maximin was the only blotch on the script. Nonetheless, many of the Burnley players would have been happy with their efforts and Jay Rodriguez got in on the act late on to extend the five-goal difference.

Wood has now bagged eight goals in pre-season as he looks to fend off competition from Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes and Matej Vydra in order to secure a place in the starting eleven. Hendrick, too, showcased his credentials with a well taken goal that will give his manager food for thought for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

All the boxes ticked

Dyche was positive in the praise of his squad.

"The performance was very good," the Burnley manager told Alex James of LancsLive. "A half is good but in the Premier League a half is not enough, I was really pleased with the second half.

“We changed the shape a little bit because Jay Rod gives us that flexibility and we know Barnesy can do it as well, so I was pleased with that as well, we still looked effective.

"I think it’s quite clear, the fitness is very, very strong, the energy of the side and the quality of the performance, if you get those two right, they are often mixed, when people are super fit, they often have clarity in their performance.

“I thought that was on show from everyone, including the changes. There was a real balance to the whole squad, they all look like they know what we’re about and what they need to do.”

More transfer business to come?

Dyche was reassuring on Burnley's current state as the club look to add to the squad. "We don’t have to move players out to bring them in," he insisted whilst going on to stress that he is happy with what he has.

"If nothing happens then I think we have a balanced squad," he added, with the Burnley board struggling to sign players under their strict wage regime.

Dyche will want to channel this momentum when his side welcome Parma on Saturday. The Italian outfit will be the final team that Burnley face before their league opener against Southampton.