Chelsea vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Preview: Blues head to Germany for final pre-season fixture

Chelsea face Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday afternoon in their final friendly outing before the Premier League begins.

The Blues have been entertaining with their attacking prowess so far with some high-scoring games.

Their most recent fixture saw them run out 5-3 winners against Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg with Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley impressing.

The team now travels to the Borussia-Park Stadium for a 4 pm kick-off against the Bundesliga side on Saturday.

Familiar Face

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen will know the opponents well after spending a very successful two years on loan at the club. The Danish defender has proven that the loan system can be effective as he has been in and around the first team since his return to London.

Interestingly, the two sides have not yet faced each other in their respective histories - making any predictions for the game even harder to estimate.

Both teams come into this fixture in good form, especially when looking at the pre-season form of the German side. Mönchengladbach have lost just one game in seven, winning the other six.

These wins came against sides such as Rayo Vallecano and Angers, with their most recent fixture recording a 2-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao.

The Bundesliga team have also managed an impressive 22 goals in that time, but more impressively have only managed to concede five in the process. Chelsea, on the other hand, have allowed nine goals against them in just six games, but have managed to also score 16.

The Blues will be hoping for a better defensive display and may be looking for Christensen to shine against his former club. Eyes will also be on Pulisic after his impressive performance against Salzburg and his own experience in the German top-tier.

Borussia Mönchengladbach represent the perfect challenge for Chelsea right now as they prepare for Manchester United on the 11th of August. The German side finished 5th in their league the previous season and are also about to play their final friendly.

Team News

Chelsea are still without exciting homegrown talents Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James as all remain at differing stages of recovery at Cobham.

German international Antonio Rüdiger will also be unavailable as he also works on his return from injury.

Good news for fans though as N'Golo Kante has joined up with the match-day squad and is available for selection.

Frank Lampard will be keen to give Kante minutes as one of the best midfield talents at the club.

Borussia Mönchengladbach should have their full squad available to face Chelsea.

Predicted Line-Ups

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt; Neuhaus, Strobl, Cuisance; Benes, Plea, Bennetts.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovačić; Pulisic, Barkley, Mount; Batshuayi.