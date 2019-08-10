Jamie Carragher: Frank Lampard has made a mistake becoming Chelsea boss

In a column for The Telegraph Jamie Carragher claimed Frank Lampard made a mistake becoming Chelsea manager after just one-year in management.

Carragher insisted that he was behind his ex-England international teammate and that the Blues boss must be given sufficient time.

However, the Sky Sports pundit believes that Lampard should have remained at Derby County to ‘gather more experience’ with scepticism surrounding his future.

Lampard began his managerial career last season with the Rams and led the club to Wembley, but fell at the final hurdle to Aston Villa in the Championship Play-Off final.

After an impressive debut season alongside Chelsea loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori who have since returned, Lampard has now replaced Maurizio Sarri in the technical area at Stamford Bridge.

The consequences

Carragher made it clear that he believed Lampard made a mistake returning to Chelsea as manager was too early in his career.

“I believe it might have been wiser for him to wait,” he wrote. “To gather more experience at a club such as Derby County.

“He was at the perfect club to learn more about how to manage different personalities, experiment with strategies and settle on a style of leadership that will equip him for the next 10 years.

“Frank knows the culture at the club better than anyone and what the consequences will be if Chelsea drop out of the top six."

Lampard needs time

The ex-Liverpool defender averred that time must be on Lampard’s side otherwise no progress will be made from either party.

“I feel strongly that Frank needs to be given the space time and respect to develop his coaching career,” continued Carragher. “[But] there is no recent history of Chelsea giving that - even to some of the best coaches of all time who have delivered Premier League titles.

“There is no point giving Frank the job now and setting a deadline to replicate his predecessors’ success.

"I would like to think he will get more leeway.

"I am a bit sceptical knowing Chelsea’s track record and how quickly results change the mood.”

Opportunities for the youth and top four

The 41-year-old pundit stated it is easier said than done when integrating youth into a Premier League side and announced his top four prediction.

He said: “Many argue Lampard’s appointment is itself proof of a change of direction at Stamford Bridge, belated recognition the club must take a longer-term approach.

“That is a radical departure from the last 16 years and a great promise to make amid the optimism of pre-season. Even the talk of giving youth a chance is not so simple.

“What if, as I anticipate, Chelsea remain well behind Manchester City and Liverpool this season? I don’t believe Chelsea will make the top four.

"If not, there should not be talk of him being under pressure.”