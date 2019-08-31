The Warm Down: Points shared at Stamford Bridge after Zouma own goal

Kurt Zouma scored an own goal in the dying minutes as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

The Blues began on the front foot. Tammy Abraham put the Blues in front inside 20 minutes before doubling his tally minutes before half time. Frank Lampard’s side were in the driving seat, however United’s Callum Robinson other plans.

The Blades’ number eleven pulled a goal back in the 46th minute, switching the momentum into Chris Wilder’s hands.

Chelsea looked to see out their second win of the Premier League season however Zouma’s dangling leg knocked the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga to see the points shared.

‘We switched off and should have won the game’

The Blues headed back into the dressing room at half time with a two-goal lead, a lead in which Lampard feels his side should have seen out.

Lampard said in his post-match interview with the Chelsea FC Website that his side can only look at themselves as a team for today’s disappointing result - hinting no sole blame should be aimed Zouma’s direction.

“We concede because we switch off in a game that should be comfortably seen out at 2-0 up,” began Lampard. “That is not to disrespect Sheffield United, 2-0 is not the end of the story.

“I was clear with the players at half-time that this can either be 3-0, and okay then this could be nice, or a potential 2-2 on our hands and the disappointing fact is the first goal as much as anything because that allowed it to happen. We only have ourselves to look at as a group, not individuals.

Embed from Getty Images

“It is not the defence, it is conceding as a team so the lack of concentration or mistakes for the goals are moments when you defend as a team, as much as you attack as a team."

Chelsea also fielded the youngest staring eleven in Premier League history, a stat the 41-year-old had no issue with.

He said: “I could not care less that we have the youngest team in Chelsea Premier League history. It was a real plus last week, and the fact it was young today I don’t think relates at all.”

Premier League debut for Gilmour

18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour made his debut for the Blues having been brought on in the 84thminute for Abraham. The Scotsman was signed from Rangers in 2017 and has since worked closely with the first team.

Lampard was pleased to see Gilmour feature and radiated his faith for the youngster.

“I have faith in Billy to come through,” insisted Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer. “He is going to have a big future, but we have an injury to N’Golo in midfield who we all know is a fantastic player for us and Billy is on the bench, as simple as that. We have a ban and the squad is what the squad is.”

Embed from Getty Images

Significance of the result

A second draw of the season for Chelsea has seen them rise to ninth in the table as they sit on five points.

The Blades have also risen to eighth above the Blues on five points, and a significant goal difference also separates the sides.

Abraham netted his third and fourth goals of the season, taking the 21-year-old striker into fourth in the race for Golden Boot behind Raheem Sterling, Teemu Pukki and Sergio Agüero.

Embed from Getty Images