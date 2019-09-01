Tammy Abraham vents his frustration after Chelsea throw away lead against Sheffield United

Tammy Abraham has voiced his opinions on Chelsea's disappointing 2-2 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The new number nine continued his good form, scoring his second brace in as many games after an impressive outing against Norwich City the previous week.

Abraham is now one league goal away from Olivier Giroud's total at Chelsea, with the French International having played 37 more games in the Premier League.

This also brings the young striker's overall league goal tally up to 30 since the start of last season - more than any other player that has been called up by Gareth Southgate for international duty.

There is no denying that the Chelsea youth graduate is in fine form, however he has taken equal ownership for their most recent loss just as much as anyone else in the squad. The number nine spoke to the Chelsea website in a post-match interview.

“It wasn’t good enough from all of us. I take responsibility as well being one of the players out there," Abraham explained. "We are all disappointed with this draw. We’re Chelsea and no team should be able to come here and play better than us, and Sheffield United were better than us in the second half.

“We were gifted two goals in the first half and from there we should have killed the game off, come out in the second half and upset the opposition. We know Sheffield United will always fight till the end.

“We should have frustrated them, but them scoring an early goal in the second half didn’t help. From there we had to relax, calm everything down, and go out there and win the game.

An undeniable connection

Despite the disappointing result the Chelsea Academy graduate was quick to thank the supporters. “Chelsea fans are amazing. They have always supported me," Abraham exclaimed. “I just looked around the stadium and said ‘wow’. I couldn’t believe it.

“From a young kid growing up they have always pushed me to get into the first team, and now I am here they have backed me ever since. Hopefully now we can start getting some wins for them."

Like the rest of the Premier League clubs, Chelsea now have no opponents to face whilst the international break is in progress. With this in mind, Abraham switched his attention to what needs to be done. The forward stated: "We have to go on the international break now and calm back down with all our heads focused and screwed on. We need to get these wins."