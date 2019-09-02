Opinion: This is Chelsea's most exciting start to the season despite poor results

toChelsea have had a mixed start to the season in terms of results, but there is plenty to be excited about as the first international break has approached.

Frank Lampard's Blue’s are currently in 11th place in the Premier League - has winning one, drawing two and losing once in their first four.

Despite this low position and their defensive woes, here are the reasons that this has been Chelsea's most exciting start to the season.

1. So many goals for the neutral to enjoy

One reason why this is the most exciting start to the season is because of the amount of goals involved in Chelsea matches already this season.

The South West London side have been known over the years by rival fans as a pragmatic team, who don't score alot of goals but don't concede many either. The best example of this type of Chelsea team was Jose Mourinho’s teams of 2004/2005 and 2014/2015.

And this led to people labelling Chelsea as a good team, but a boring team on the eye with football that wasn't good to watch for the neutral.

This season however is a different story.

The Blues are scoring a plethora of goals, but also conceding too many, making their game very interesting to watch for neutral viewers.

In all Chelsea games so far this season there have been a total of 19 goals so far in five games - a very exciting and unpredictable watch this season for all football fans.

2. Youth breakthrough season for Chelsea

With the transfer ban that was implemented for Chelsea due to the underage signing of players, the big question was whether there would be any positives at all from that decision made by FIFA.

And the start of the season has shown that the positive of this transfer ban means that Chelsea have had to give youth a chance and turn to them to freshen up the squad.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been the two standout youth players who have already made a big impact for the first team.

Abraham has already scored four Premier League goals, and Mount has scored two, as they both begin to establish themselves as attacking threats in this new look Chelsea side.

We have also seen a few minutes from the young and uprising Chelsea prospect Billy Gilmour who will have a big future at Stamford Bridge in the forthcoming years.

But there are also two other exciting youth talents who will have a big impact in this new look Chelsea team once they comeback from injury: Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James.

3. Lampard at the helm has reunited the fanbase on the whole

Last season despite Maurizio Sarri having a decent season in his first year as Chelsea manager, there was much toxicity within the Chelsea fanbase with a Massive divide of Sarri in and Sarri out fans.

Lampard being brought into manage Chelsea at this uncertain time has reunited the fanbase on the whole for the first time since Jose Mourinho came back for his second spell at the club.

Even when the likes of Antonio Conte were at the club, there was still a certain divide within the fanbase despite how successful Conte was in his first season incharge of the West-Londoners.

So having a reunited fanbase with a legend incharge of the club has made for a feel good factor around the club despite having a transfer ban, and a poor start to this season in terms of results.