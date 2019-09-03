Chelsea on international duty

A frantic month of domestic football has come to a halt, broken up by international fixtures far and wide.

The main spectacle for most is the next round of qualifying matches for the European Championships to be held across 12 countries less than 12 months from now.

Below is a list of the Chelsea players representing their country in the coming days.

Emerson & Jorginho (Italy)

Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho may preference the blue of their national side over that of their club colours, following a difficult domestic start for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Italy are the in-form international team at the moment, winning all four of their Group J qualifying fixtures, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once.

European Championship qualifying fixtures:

5th September: Armenia vs Italy

8th September: Finland vs Italy

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Spain)

Along with the Azzurri, Spain have also set a perfect record going into the next round of matches; just over a year ago, Spain had been knocked out of the World Cup round of 16 by Russia, whilst Italy had not even qualified for the competition.

After tussling with David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga is beginning to cement down the number one 'keeper spot, having started the previous two under Luis Enrique.

European Championship qualifying fixtures:

8th September: Spain vs Faroe Islands

5th September: Romania vs Spain

Mason Mount, Ross Barkley & Trevoh Chalobah (England)

England's talent pool is arguably the best it's been in recent memory and Gareth Southgate has a wealth of ability to use at his disposal. His selections have paid dividends as England swept aside the Czech Republic and Montenegro in Group A, scoring five against both.

One that is heavily trusted by the Three Lions boss is Ross Barkley, who was brilliant in the win over Montenegro, getting on the scoresheet and assisting another. Mason Mount has had less of chance than Barkley thus far, however a scintillating start to his Chelsea career has thoroughly earnt him his second senior call up.

Trevor Chalobah also made it into Aidy Boothroyd's under-21s, who embark on their own European Championship qualifying journey.

European Championship qualifying fixtures:

7th September: England vs Bulgaria

10th September: England vs Kosovo



6th September: England U21 vs Turkey

9th September: Engand U21 vs Kosovo

Christian Pulisic (USA)

His £50 million move from Borussia Dortmund, combined with the exit of Eden Hazard, left a large amount of expectation on the shoulders of Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.

And the American has settled in well to the fast paced nature of the English game, but he may feel more at home with the USA and his captains armband to accompany him.



Pulisic will want to avenge the USA's CONCACAF Gold Cup Final loss by getting one over their South American rivals, Mexico.

Friendly fixtures:

7th September: USA vs Mexico Saturday

11th September: USA vs Uruguay

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

Belgium are another of the powerhouses to have made a blistering start to their campaign - played four and won four.

Roberto Martinez's 'golden generation' are still in search of silverware to justify their title, whereas Michy Batshuayi searches for a start or a goal for both club and country.

Romelu Lukaku takes priority for Belgium up top and Tammy Abraham is favoured by Frank Lampard for Chelsea, meaning the 'Batman' is playing more of a joker role all of a sudden.

European Championship qualifying fixtures:

6th September: Belgium vs San Marino

9th SeptemberScotland vs Belgium

Andreas Christensen (Denmark)

Denmark's historic European victory of 1992 will always be the hallmark for the 'Red and Whites', who are currently placed second in Group D behind Ireland.

A combination of Antonio Rudiger's return and Chelsea's defensive frailties may mean Andreas Christensen's final action for a while at centre-back comes with Danes.

European Championship qualifying fixtures:

5th September: Gibraltar vs Denmark

8th September: Georgia vs Denmark

Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud (France)

The World Champions have not been crowned kings of Europe since 2000, coming close in 2016 when they were beaten finalist by Portugal in their own back yard.

After moving aside Moldova and Andorra, in which Kurt Zouma scored his first international goal, Les Bleus stumbled against Turkey, levelling the pair on points, along with Iceland.

Olivier Giroud can't get a look in under Lampard but is Didier Deschamps’ first choice forward, whereas Zouma's shakiness for Chelsea understandably stands him as an understudy.

European Championship qualifying fixtures:

7th September: France vs Albania

10th September: France vs Andorra