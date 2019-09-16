Chelsea vs Valencia: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2019 ( - )

on VAVEL
(Photo: Getty Images - Alex Burstow)

Follow the live coverage of this opening Group H game at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Valencia.

dannyboyk2000
Danyal Khan
Valencia: Key player to watch (Maxi Gomez)
 

Valencia beat off competition from West Ham to secure the signature of Maxi Gomez for a fee of around 50 million Euros.

 

The Uruguayan international scored his first goal for the Els Taronges's in their last game against Barcelona.

 

Can he add to his goal tally for Valencia tomorrow night at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea: Key player to watch (Tammy Abraham)
The English striker is in red hot form at this current moment.

 

Tammy has scored 7 goals in his last 3 games including a hatrick at the weekend against Wolves. 

 

So Valencia beware!

 

Will we see another of these GIFs from the Chelsea's twitter account tomorrow

Valencia also excited to be back in the Champions League despite this uncertain time for the club
 

 

Chelsea excited to be back in the Champions League
 

Reminder of the 3-0 crucial victory for Chelsea against Valencia in 2011/12 Champions League season
Here are the highlights from that crucial game that sent Chelsea through to the knockout stages, and contributed to Chelsea's Champions League success in 2011/12.  👇

Last Meetings
The last set of meetings between these two clubs came in the 2011/12 Champions League season in the group stages.

 

In Valencia, the two sides drew 1-1.

When it came to Stamford Bridge, it was a must win for the Blues to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League that year.

 

They came out 3-0 winners on the night, with goals from Didier Drogba x2 and Ramires securing Chelsea's passage to the knockout stages.

And they went on to win the Champions League that year!

Head to Head
Tuesday's meeting will be the 7th meeting between these two sides.

 

Chelsea have the better of the previous six meetings on the whole, winning 3 and drawing 3 matches.

 

Valencia have never beaten Chelsea before in any competitions! Could that change tomorrow night? 

Valencia: predicted XI vs Chelsea
(4-4-2) Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Paulista, Gaya; Torres, Coquelin, Kondogbia, Parejo, Guedes; Rodrigo.
Chelsea: predicted XI vs Valencia
(3-4-3) Kepa; Zouma, Christensen, Tomori; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Abraham.   
Valencia: team news
Valencia's boss and players have refused to turn up for press duties due to the ongoing political situation and instability at the club, after the unexpected sacking of Marcelino.

 

Therefore there's no indication of what their line up could look like tomorrow.

 

But here's the team news that I can gather.

 

Valencia's current boss Albert Celades may also decide against making major changes to his Valencia team, although the newly-appointed boss could move away from naming two forwards.

 

Geoffrey Kondogbia is in line to be handed a recall in midfield, with Kevin Gameiro likely to be the player to miss out.

Chelsea: team news
Frank Lampard confirmed in his press conference today that Antonio Rudiger isn't fit for this game after suffering a minor groin injury against Wolves on Saturday. He explained that he will have scans to determine the extent of that injury.

 

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Emerson will not take part in this game as he is still recovering from an injury that he picked up on International duty with Italy.

 

Frank also confirmed that this game comes too soon for Ngolo Kante, despite him training today.

The Chelsea boss also explained that we are likely to see Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James play more Under 23's matches before they appear in the first team again. 

Bad defences could mean we are in for a goal fest!
With both teams being so leaky at the back early on this season, this means that we could see alot of goals in the game!.
Both teams struggling defensively
Both teams have conceded alot of goals at the start of their domestic leagues.

 

Valencia are earlier into their domestic season. playing only four games in La Liga. However in their first four games, they have already conceded 7 goals, meaning that they have a goal difference of -2.

 

Chelsea have played five games in their Premier League season, and have already conceded 11 goals. They have a goal difference of 0, as they are scoring lots of goals, but also conceding too many!

Chelsea favourites due to Valencia's instability at this current moment
One of the main reasons that Chelsea are favourites to win tomorrow is due to the fact that Valencia are going through a hard time at the moment.

 

They are managerless after the sacking of Marcelino after an average start to this season.

Check out the article I did on this news and what I think it means for the game.

Chelsea have been made favourites by bookmakers to pick up three points in tomorrow's match
Most betting companies have made Chelsea clear favourites to pick up the win in tomorrow's opening Champions League group game. 

 

Paddy Power have priced a Chelsea win at 4/5. A draw between these two sides is being priced at 13/5. And a Valencia win is being priced at 7/2.

Chelsea and Ajax favourites to qualify from Group H.
Sky Bet expect Chelsea and Ajax to progress from Group H.

 

They have priced Chelsea and Ajax progressing through Group H at  2/1.

 

But Sky Bet have made the last years semi finalists Ajax favourites to top the Group at 11/4.

 

This group is seen on the whole  as a group where any of the teams could get through... There aren't any teams who are clear favourites...

Group H
Group H consists of Chelsea, Valencia, Ajax, and Lille.


Tomorrow- Chelsea face Valencia at Stamford Bridge.


At the same time- Ajax play Lille in the other opening game of Group H at the Johan Cruijff Arena. 

Both teams involved in 5-2 games in their last matches, but both had different fortunes!
Chelsea last game was in the Premier League at the weekend, when they thrashed Wolves 5-2 at Molineux.

 

Whilst Valencia suffered a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona in La Liga. 

Kick -off time
The Chelsea vs Valencia match will be played at Stamford Bridge, in Chelsea, London, United Kingdom. 

 

Kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm BST.

Welcome to LIVE Coverage
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 UEFA Champions League match between  Frank Lampard's Chelsea and Valencia in Group H.

 

My name is Danyal Khan and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

