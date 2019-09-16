Chelsea vs Valencia: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2019 ( - )
Follow the live coverage of this opening Group H game at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Valencia.
Valencia beat off competition from West Ham to secure the signature of Maxi Gomez for a fee of around 50 million Euros.
The Uruguayan international scored his first goal for the Els Taronges's in their last game against Barcelona.
Can he add to his goal tally for Valencia tomorrow night at Stamford Bridge?
Tammy has scored 7 goals in his last 3 games including a hatrick at the weekend against Wolves.
So Valencia beware!
Will we see another of these GIFs from the Chelsea's twitter account tomorrow
AND IT'S TWO!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 14, 2019
TAMMMMMMMMMY! 💥
🐺 0-2 🔵 [34'] #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/K57fOcYsns
1. DAY. LEFT @ChampionsLeague 🌟 pic.twitter.com/YrZcktaAQd — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) September 16, 2019
On our way to London! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/g5To00cg9q— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) September 16, 2019
The @ChampionsLeague returns tomorrow! 🙌#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/i3JsCXRExN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 16, 2019
Valencia in our sights! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVaorj8Vke— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 16, 2019
In Valencia, the two sides drew 1-1.
When it came to Stamford Bridge, it was a must win for the Blues to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League that year.
They came out 3-0 winners on the night, with goals from Didier Drogba x2 and Ramires securing Chelsea's passage to the knockout stages.
And they went on to win the Champions League that year!
Chelsea have the better of the previous six meetings on the whole, winning 3 and drawing 3 matches.
Valencia have never beaten Chelsea before in any competitions! Could that change tomorrow night?
Therefore there's no indication of what their line up could look like tomorrow.
But here's the team news that I can gather.
Valencia's current boss Albert Celades may also decide against making major changes to his Valencia team, although the newly-appointed boss could move away from naming two forwards.
Geoffrey Kondogbia is in line to be handed a recall in midfield, with Kevin Gameiro likely to be the player to miss out.
The Chelsea boss also confirmed that Emerson will not take part in this game as he is still recovering from an injury that he picked up on International duty with Italy.
Frank also confirmed that this game comes too soon for Ngolo Kante, despite him training today.
N'Golo Kante is training. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y9Zaj9eWSh— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 16, 2019
The Chelsea boss also explained that we are likely to see Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James play more Under 23's matches before they appear in the first team again.
Valencia are earlier into their domestic season. playing only four games in La Liga. However in their first four games, they have already conceded 7 goals, meaning that they have a goal difference of -2.
Chelsea have played five games in their Premier League season, and have already conceded 11 goals. They have a goal difference of 0, as they are scoring lots of goals, but also conceding too many!
They are managerless after the sacking of Marcelino after an average start to this season.
Check out the article I did on this news and what I think it means for the game. 👇
https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2019/09/12/chelsea-fc/995666-valencia-sack-manager-marcelino-before-champions-league-clash-with-chelsea.html
Paddy Power have priced a Chelsea win at 4/5. A draw between these two sides is being priced at 13/5. And a Valencia win is being priced at 7/2.
They have priced Chelsea and Ajax progressing through Group H at 2/1.
But Sky Bet have made the last years semi finalists Ajax favourites to top the Group at 11/4.
This group is seen on the whole as a group where any of the teams could get through... There aren't any teams who are clear favourites...
Tomorrow- Chelsea face Valencia at Stamford Bridge.
At the same time- Ajax play Lille in the other opening game of Group H at the Johan Cruijff Arena.
Whilst Valencia suffered a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona in La Liga.
Kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm BST.
My name is Danyal Khan and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.