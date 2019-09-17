Eden Hazard has his say on Chelsea fans

Despite only joining Real Madrid three months ago, Eden Hazard has already noticed a stark difference between the fan base of the La Liga giants and that of his former employers, Chelsea.

Madrid made Hazard's long awaited dream by sending him to Spain for a club record fee of £130 million, ending his seven year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's four time Player of the Year and winner of two Premier League and Europa League medals departed London with nothing short of legendary status amongst those who watched him week-in-week-out, however his reaction towards them may raise a few eyebrows.

'Real' Madrid fans

'Los Blancos' finally got to unleash their Belgian superstar after his recovery from a muscle injury, making his debut in the 3-2 victory over Levante.

This was only Madrid's second victory of the campaign after Zinedine Zidane's returned as manager and Hazard was well aware of how much results mean to those who pay to watch his every move.

"I think that here the fans are really fans", he told Sky Sports.

"In England there are not so many fans, people there like football and everyone, young people, adults, teenagers, are really interested in their football, but they are not so fanatical about their teams."

This will come as a surprise to the 41,000 who piled into the Bridge and sang the 28-year-old's name whenever he pulled off a magical display, which was certainly a regular occurrence.

Hazard collected six trophies whilst with the Blues, 17 individual accolades and scored 110 goals since joining from Lille in 2012- equally he saw his fair share of disappointment but didn't believe those who watched him portrayed their emotions fully.

He said: "At the time I was in Chelsea and we lost, we were disappointed as were the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster."

Eden aiming for Europe

Following his domestic bow, Hazard made his Champions League duct as Zidane's side were swept away Paris St Germain at the Parc de Princes.

The Ligue 1 juggernauts took apart Hazard and co., scoring three without reply in a humbling evening for 13 time winners.

Pressure continues to pile upon Madrid and Zidane to rediscover the form that won them three consecutive European titles and Hazard was aware of their need to return to the summit.

"When you are at Real Madrid, even if it is my first year, talking to the fans, they always expect you to win the Champions League."

"That is why I think there is so much expectation placed on this competition and that is why the club has won it more than any other team."

Dreams do come true

It was the worst kept that secret that Hazard wanted out at Chelsea, finally coming to fruition in June, shortly after he'd won the Europa League final against Arsenal.

He was never shy about revealing where he wanted to end up after the Blues, saying, "When I was at Chelsea, I already knew that my dream was to play for [Real Madrid] someday."

His trophy cabinet may not be so crammed had he not moved to England, so Hazard was keen to acknowledge the good memories accumulated over the years.

"I hadn't expected to play seven years at Chelsea, but in the end everything went well and I had the chance to win something every year. I think that's why I stayed there so long."