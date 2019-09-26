Memorable Match - Leicester City 3-0 Newcastle United: Ulloa brace helps Foxes to vital win

Leicester continue their pursuit of European football on Sunday afternoon as they host an out-of-sorts Newcastle at King Power Stadium.

The Magpies may have won on their last visit to the East Midlands but their record there in recent years has left a lot to be desired for.

That was epitomised when the sides met at the back end of the 2014/15 Premier League season where a ravenous Foxes side ran out easy winners.

An early goal to settle the nerves

Newcastle went into the game in dire form and had started to plummet down the table following Alan Pardew's departure while the hosts were on a contrasting run of results. Four wins from their last five matches had lifted them out of the bottom three for the first time in months.

Any doubts of a fall out from Nigel Pearson's 'ostrich' comments just days before were soon extinguished by Leonardo Ulloa as he headed home from a Marc Albrighton corner with just 38 seconds on the clock.

Embed from Getty Images

The English wideman was heavily involved yet again 15 minutes later as he laid on his side's second, this time for captain Wes Morgan.

Leo wraps up the points

Leicester started the second half in a similar way to how they began the first and they had the game wrapped up within a few moments of the restart. Emmanuel Riviere, who had been non-existent in the match, made his contribution to the game by fouling Marcin Wasilewski in the penalty area.

Up stepped Ulloa and he dispatched the spot-kick with ease, giving his side a very important and well-deserved three points.

There was still plenty of time for more talking points though as Mike Williamson and then Daryl Janmaat were both sent off after receiving two bookings. The former came under fire from his boss for his second yellow card as John Carver claimed the centre-back was "sent off on purpose" in a heated post-match interview.

Leicester would go on to complete one of the greatest escapes from relegation in Premier League history and even finished a place above Newcastle who disappointingly ended their campaign in 15th.