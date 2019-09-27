Lampard loved the youth after empathic cup victory 

Chelsea got off to high-flyer in their Carabao Cup quest, smashing seven past League Two opponents Grimsby Town to cruise into the fourth round.

This seismic score line at Stamford Bridge handed Frank Lampard his first home victory as manager, ending a run of two defeats prior.

On this basis, Lampard combined a breadth of Premier League experience alongside his reliance on youth to devasting effect and it was the latter that stole most of the headlines.

Hudson-Odoi ordered to do more

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the most noticeable addition to the starting line-up, having been out of action since April following a ruptured Achilles, marking his return with a silky solo goal, the seventh of the evening.

He managed 90 minutes for the first time since his injury and will be aiming to challenge for a permanent role in Lampard’s side, however the boss still expected more from his young prodigy.

He told the Chelsea website: “With Callum and Christian Pulisic as wingers, the message was to hurt the Grimsby line and run in behind and end up in areas inside the box where you are taking people on.”

“It wasn’t happening and at half-time the message had to be reinforced pretty strongly.”

Hudson-Odoi had featured for the Under-23s before making his senior bow on Wednesday evening, hence a slight misunderstanding for the new tactics being relayed to him.

Lampard stuck with the 18-year-old, who had just signed a five-year-deal with the Blues, but still saw room for improvement.

“Callum’s talent means he has to work hard to run behind people, to get at people and be inside and outside and work off the ball. That is where he needs to learn, because if he wants to be in the team week in week out that is what he will have to do.”

James jumps at the chance

Another teenage absente vying to break into the first-team mould is Reece James, who made is Chelsea debut at right-back. A goal and two assists added to special night for the academy graduate who’d spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic.

James’ ankle surgery in the summer meant he was unable to fit into Lampard’s early plans, yet alongside Hudson-Odoi, he’d played with the U23’s in preparation for competitive action.

Again, Lampard insisted his development is still in the early stages, admitting, “His game will get much better. He has been out a long time and he has only played minimal minutes in the Under-23s, but Reece’s performances last year at Wigan when he was in the Team of the Year in the Championship showed the talent he has got and he is going to be a big player for this club.”

It was the form for the Latics in the Championship that has Chelsea fans excited at his re-arrival, even calling for a starting role at full-back in place of club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard has struggled at times and might look more comfortable at the centre of defence, although Lampard confirmed Azpilicueta as a role model rather than an understudy to James.

“He (James) has got a great player and person to look up to in Cesar Azpilicueta who is in his position.”

It might not be long before the changes come into fruition, his delightful outside of the boot assist for Kurt Zouma or his curling effort from 20-yards having done little damage towards his case.

“He showed his real quality on the ball today so that is just the start for Reece,” said Lampard, confirming his interest in deploying the 19-year-old.

You can’t win anything with kids

Six youth players began the game against Grimsby, with four more waiting on the bench, giving us a glimpse into the future Lampard aspires to deliver at Chelsea.

Out of the ten, Billy Gilmour stood out for his dominant display in central midfield, earning a glowing reception from the boss.

“From Billy Gilmour it was a fantastic full debut, he ran the game from midfield.”

Gilmour had already made his Premier League bow in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, so expect more opportunities for the Scottish youngster.

Marc Guehi also made a decent name for himself, plugging the gap at centre-half which has been a recurring issue for Chelsea this campaign.

Lampard praised Guehi and Gilmour’s addition, saying, “Marc Guehi was solid, and they have deserved their starts from the way the way they train with us and the way they play for the Under-23s. They have been outstanding this year.”

Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin were the final two born this century to appear in the second half, and in the words of Lampard, “improved the team.”