Frank Lampard bangs the drum ahead of Champions League clash

Frank Lampard has said he hopes his side can continue their rich vein of form as Chelsea look to register their first points in the Champions League Group H against Lille OSC.

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Valencia at Stamford Bridge in Lampard’s managerial European debut.

Chelsea’s all-time goal scorer claimed that the clash was a harsh lesson for his inexperienced side having played ‘okay’.

Lampard acknowledged the attacking quality of the French side, but also insisted his side must not panic and look at the bigger picture with four games left to play after the clash in northern France.

‘We have to trust in our ability’

Since the disappointing loss to Valencia at Stamford Bridge the Blues have scored ten goals and conceded just three goals in three games winning twice in the meantime.

Lampard was insistent that his players must trust in their ability to get the result they want having won their last two home games.

“We can hopefully bring the confidence from the last two results back home tomorrow night,” began Lampard. “We have to trust that if we play at our best, we will get the result we want.

“We have to be honest. Valencia wasn’t the worst game for us, we played okay and should’ve got a result, but it was a harsh lesson in switching off for a second and losing a match at this level.

“That idea ramps up even more when you play away from home at stadiums like this against top European teams. Lille have a lot of threats to us, particularly in attacking areas. They have a lot of speed and a lot of quality.

“It’s not the be all and end all, there are four more games after this, we have to see the big picture, but as we sit here now it’s certainly a game, we have to be very ready for to try and pick up something.”

‘Kepa can become one of the greats’

Chelsea’s record signing of £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao kept his first clean sheet of the season in the Blues’ 2-0 win over Brighton Hove Albion.

The Blues manager claimed he was happiest for Kepa on Saturday having kept a clean sheet but added it was a collective team effort.

“After the clean sheet on Saturday, the person I was happiest for was Kepa," said Lampard. "Even though it’s a team issue, goalkeepers pride themselves on clean sheets.

“One of the things I have seen since working with Kepa is that he is a very determined individual, he wants to improve every day. He is very focused, and I love that.

"His confidence shouldn’t go down. The clean sheets are not always his own responsibility, but also when he thinks they might have been his responsibility, he is very open to accept that fact and work to improve.”

Lampard also added that he thinks the Spanish goalkeeper can become an all-time great if he continues to work hard on and off the pitch.

“I have been really impressed with him,” he continued. “He’s managed to become Spain’s number one which when you think about who he’s competing with at that level is very serious.

“He is a great age for us in terms of where he’s at in his career. He grew as last season went on to help Chelsea win games, and I think he is growing again now. I am very happy with him as a player.

“If anything, I can say in his role and his status within the group, he can become a bit more vocal because that’s what great goalkeepers do.”

‘We are positive Kanté will be fit to play’

N’Golo Kanté has recently suffered an unlucky streak of minor injuries however Lampard claimed the club will continue to monitor the World Cup winner. The Chelsea manager remained positive he will be fit to play.

“He trained this morning and he got through training okay,” Lampard said. “He is still one we have to assess in the morning, but we are positive he will be fit to play.

“The injury doesn’t relate to the Europa League final. What that injury did do, regardless of whether he played that game, was meant he had a broken pre-season.

“It’s a slight domino effect. The main injury is now feeling good, but he’s probably got a couple of niggles since that, and a tackle at Manchester United in the first game that affected him on the ankle.

“There’s a bit of bad luck in there as well. Everyone is working towards getting him regularly fit so he can play continuous games, and I’m hoping that’s coming really soon.”