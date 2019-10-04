Liverpool vs Leicester City preview: Foxes look to halt Reds' unbeaten start

Leicester City make the trip to Merseyside on Saturday as they go head-to-head with current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It will be the first trip back to Anfield for Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers after being sacked following a three and a half year spell at the club where he took the Reds to within touching distance of the title.

Rodgers has made a strong start to the season with Leicester and continued their winning run with an emphatic 5-0 win at home to Newcastle United to solidify their place in third.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side meanwhile have made a strong start to the season, winning every league game, and will be fresh off the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The home side also boast an impressive record at their stomping ground with their last defeat at Anfield coming in April 2017 in a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Key Battle

Ricardo Pereira has made a huge impact in the colours of Royal Blue and his impressive form has even seen him be recalled to the Portugal national side for the first time in over a year.

Also adding goals to his game, with two goals from as many games, the ever-present full-back has the ability to fly up and down the pitch as well as putting in a last-ditch tackle to stop the opposition from scoring.

Liverpool have an array of talent at their disposal but one of the most dangerous outlets in their side is winger Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese international has four league goals already this season and with his frightening pace and clever footwork, will hope to add to his tally

Although both players play in different areas of the pitch, each individual has been lauded with praise over the course of the season so far with Mane even being touted as one of the best in the world, whilst Pereira is quickly establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in the league.

Both players are likely to line up against each other on Saturday and it will be a battle that you won't want to take your eyes off.

Last Meeting

Likewise with Saturday's fixture, the previous encounter between the two sides also took place at Anfield in January and finished in a 1-1 stalemate.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring after three minutes on the clock before former Foxes defender Harry Maguire capitalised on a lapse of concentration from the Liverpool backline to slot home in first-half stoppage time.

Leicester would go on to be the only side other than Manchester City that the home side would drop points against in front of their own fans in the 2018/19 season.

Team News

Leicester fans were given a major boost by Brendan Rodgers after he confirmed James Maddison will be fit enough to return to the squad.

Maddison suffered an ankle injury in the win over Tottenham Hotspur, consequently sitting out of the wins against Luton Town and Newcastle, but returned to training this week and will be available for selection.

Matty James continues to be the only long-term concern as he continues his recovery from an achilles injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker could return to the side having not been available since the opening day of the season due to injury.

The Brazilian has been monitored throughout the week and a final decision on whether he is fit to play will be made before kick-off.

Joel Matip will definitely miss out after picking up a knock at Sheffield United which forced him to miss the game against Salzburg on Wednesday, with Joe Gomez likely to continue to deputise in his absence.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also ruled out this weekend through injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Choudhary, Tielemans; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Managers' Thoughts

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had high praise for his former side ahead of his return to the North-West and is expecting a difficult game for his team.

He said: "We just want to continue with our performance level. Liverpool are on an incredible run.

"We're a great opponent to test and challenge the quality of their team. We have brought a positive mindset into our games, no matter who the opponent is.

"Nobody expects us to get anything from the game, with Liverpool in the form that they’re in.​​​​​​​"

Rodgers' managerial opponent Jurgen Klopp is also expecting a tough test on Saturday and is well aware of the threat Jamie Vardy possesses.

He said: "He's always on your shoulder. He's good.

"It's not his only skill but he wants those situations and gets them.You have to make sure these situations don't happen that often. But they are much more flexible - it's not like their first ball is always one in behind.

"Vardy is an incredible player and has been for years. If he gets the service, he will be a proper threat. We have to make sure we avoid those passes.

"We know about his speed but it's more about timing. We have to be in right moment in the right place to defend him."