Willian emphasises the winning mentality needed to play for Chelsea

Willian insisted that any player that wants to play for Chelsea must have an incredible winning mentality in an interview with the Chelsea FC Website.

The Brazilian winger is now seen as a senior figure amongst the squad having breached 300 club appearances as well as winning countless silverware at Stamford Bridge.

Willian also added how the arrival of Frank Lampard’s new philosophies and techniques has enhanced his game but has also put the club back into position to win trophies again.

‘At Chelsea we always want to win’

Willian stamped his 300th appearance for the Blues with a game-winning goal in a 2-1 win against Lille OSC in the Champions League.

A match-winning goal from senior player will be greatly welcomed by Lampard but the number ten has been performing at the highest level for a number of years for Chelsea.

A feat that embeds into a player’s mentality - Willian revealed.

“If you play for this club you have to think about winning titles,” began the 31-year-old.

“Chelsea always wants to win. We know there’s a new coach, a new philosophy, but we can win something important. That’s what I want."

‘I feel good playing under Lampard’

Willian welcomed the arrival of Lampard to the Stamford Bridge dugout and revealed the new philosophies and techniques implemented have enhanced the Brazilian’s game.

“I think our style of play has helped me, but not only that,” said Willian. “The freedom he gives to us is important as well.

"I don’t have to stay on the right side. I can move around, I can move between the lines, I can move to the left side as well.

"I feel good playing in this way and that’s why I have been playing better and better. I hope to continue like this.”

‘The Premier League becomes harder year by year’

The Brazilian international continued to disclose his rejoice in the competition the Premier League poses and how he enjoys pushing himself further each year.

He said: “There is more focus on playing football now, there is less long ball.

"You play against teams who don’t have a ‘big name’ but they have good players, they play well, and that’s why for me it’s the best league in the world. There is quality in all the league from top to bottom.

"The Premier League has always been the same, fast football, but year by year it has become harder to play in tactically.”