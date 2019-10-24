Lampard's 'babies' come of age in Ajax truimph

Chelsea's resurgence continued into the Champions League after they edged out Eredivisie's elite Ajax by capitalising late on in the Johan Cruijff ArenA to win 1-0.

Their second victory from three matches secured Frank Lampard's side a commanding position in Group H, going level on points with Ajax heading into the reverse fixture held at Stamford Bridge.

This coincides with the Blues' fine form in the past month, winning six on the spin since defeat to Liverpool on the 22nd of September.

Proud father

Ajax were firm favourites coming up against Lampard's array of youthful talent; currently top of their respective division, last year's semi-finalists had not been beaten in any competition since May (coming at the hands of fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur) until Chelsea came to town.

This made the manner of the result even more impressive for Chelsea's novices, considering only four of the starting lineup were involved in Chelsea's last Champions League campaign, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori tasting European football for the first time this season.

Lampard sounded like a proud father when commenting on this aspect of the display, telling the BBC, "I'm delighted with every element of the performance."

"The young players are still babies in terms of Champions League minutes so this was a huge test for them."

For all his emphasis on youth, Lampard still relied on the old guard of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and to some extent, match winner Michy Batshuayi, to give a nice blend to the team.

"There was a good balance of young players and experience", Lampard continued. "We need to realise the things that made that happen tonight because Ajax are a top, top team."

Superb subs

Managers are judged on their decision-making and Lampard ticked all the right boxes by making two substitutions which ultimately won him the tie.

Christian Pulisic was brought on soon after the hour mark, swiftly followed by Batshuayi and the duo instantly upped Chelsea's attacking intent.

With just four minutes left on the clock, Pulisic penetrated into the box, delivering a low cross that found the feet of his Belgian comrade, who in turn smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Lampard purred at the pair's contribution, saying, "The subs were second to none."

"Sometimes the hardest thing is leaving someone out. But it's great for the spirit of the squad when subs come on and have an impact like that."

Batshuayi has become accustomed to making an impact from the bench; no player for Chelsea has scored more as a substitute since the start of 2016/17 (nine). Pulisic himself has only started four games since his summer arrival, yet both players should be pleased with their contribution and hope it has given Lampard food for thought on selection.

"Christian's assist is as important as the finish, and the fact the sub scored makes me so happy," Lampard said, rounding off his glowing review of his forwards.

Setting a standard

Chelsea take a tough trip to Turf Moor on Saturday where they will face Burnley in the Premier League, followed by Carabao Cup action as Manchester United come to the Bridge.

Lampard should enter both contests with confidence and optimism, given their exploits in Amsterdam. He allowed the celebrations to sink in, by saying, "I think we're allowed to be excited tonight," but brought it straight back down to earth by insisting these levels cannot fall.

"That's the blueprint. There are no excuses for us now. That's the standard and we can't drop it."