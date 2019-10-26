Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic has announced himself

Frank Lampard waxed lyrical about the 'fantastic match-winning performance' of Christian Pulisic after his Chelsea side dismantled Burnley.

The dazzling Pulisic became the youngest player to score a hat-trick for the Blues as they ran out 4-2 winners at Turf Moor.

The American had earned his first Premier League start since the draw with Sheffield United in August following a series of impressive cameos.

And Lampard feels his sensational display on Saturday evening vindicated the more cautious approach.

"I'm absolutely delighted for him," Lampard told the assembled media, including VAVEL. "There's been a lot of talk around Christian because of the big pricetag, because he's a star for his country.

"I know the backstory, I know the pressures of a move like that. I also know he played for his country through the summer and had one week break this summer.

"Then you get the pressure of 'can you settle in the Premier League?' so I've tried to deal with it in the way I see best, which is to give him minutes, he's played games this season already, but I've also got competition in that area.

"I need them all on the edge, I need them all trying to perform when they get into the team.

"Christian has been doing that recently from the bench. He fully deserved his start today. It was a fantastic match-winning performance.

"There are things that he's going to work on. He certainly knows that, he's knows that I'm driving that daily in training."

'I hope it gives him confidence'

This could indeed prove to be the moment that the £58million winger truly launched a successful career in English football.

Lampard is hopeful that Pulisic can build on this breakthrough in the coming weeks.

"The way he's trained the last few weeks, and the impact he's had when he's been playing, has said to everyone 'here I am' and shown what talent he does have."

"I hope it gives him the confidence that it should do, and that'll do him great going forward."

More rotation expected

There may be an international break in November, but Chelsea will still play six matches owing to their continental commitments.

The intense schedule, Lampard says, will likely force him to make alterations, handing opportunities to those who may currently be frustrated.

"Obviously you need to keep people happy in the squad," he said.

"The first thing is always results, and the momentum that we've gained recently has meant that there's not that many changes.

"It's a hard part of my job to tell people they're not playing or not pick them for periods.

"For sure, there'll be moments in the long haul of the season where I'll be relying on someone else than I relied on today.

"That's why it's so important that we do keep a real spirit as a group."

'Toughest physical test' passed

Lampard's team is truly hitting its stride, having now rattled off seven consecutive victories in all competitions.

Saturday's victory completed an excellent week which also saw the Blues beat Newcastle and snatch a significant victory in Amsterdam against Ajax.

Lampard feels it would have been all-too-easy for his players to succumb their fatigue up against Sean Dyche's men and dismissed any possible frustration with the concession of two late goals.

"[Playing so soon after Wednesday] is a worry. You're aware the other team doesn't have that situation.

"That was a really taxing game tonight, it was our toughest physical game of the year, so credit to everyone who works around the players.

"It's easy to take a small gloss off it with two goals late on, but it doesn't take any gloss off it for me.

"For 95 percent of the game, we played some outstanding football in a really tough place to play. That made me very, very happy with today."

Chelsea moved level with third-placed Leicester City on 20 points from 10 games and will face winless Watford next weekend.