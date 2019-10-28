Burton Albion vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes look to progress in Carabao Cup

Leicester City turn their focus to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round on Tuesday night as they make the short trip to Staffordshire to face Burton Albion.

The Foxes enter the game following an emphatic 9-0 thrashing against Southampton which saw them set a new record for the biggest ever away win in 131 years of top-flight football and the joint biggest win in Premier League history.

Burton meanwhile didn't see quite as much action in their League One fixture against Blackpool as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate after a win against AFC Wimbledon earlier in the week.

The Brewers will be no easy turnover for Brendan Rodgers' side however having already seen off Premier League competition in the previous round - beating Bournemouth 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium as well as going on an excellent run last season to reach the Semi-Finals of the tournament.

Leicester on the other hand will be looking to make it to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the third successive season in a competition they have tasted success in before, lifting the trophy three times.

Key Battle

Scott Fraser has been a driving force for Nigel Clough's men so far this season, contributing with three goals and four assists from the attacking midfield position and could provide the Leicester backline with a headache as they look to contain the highly rated Scottish talent.

Hamza Choudhary is no stranger to Burton fans having spent two spells on loan at the club, making 26 appearances in the process.

The 22-year-old has made himself an established member of Leicester's first team squad this season and is renowned for his physical presence in the middle of the park as well as his no-nonsense tackling.

Choudhury hasn't featured for the Foxes since a 2-1 defeat away to Liverpool but Rodgers could be keen to reinstate him to the starting line-up to nullify any potential threat from Burton's danger-man.

Last Meeting

The two sides last met competitively in January 2013 as Leicester ran out as 2-0 winners in an FA Cup Third Round tie.

First-half goals from Chris Wood and Ritchie De Laet were enough to secure passage into the Fourth Round on what would be a comfortable afternoon for the Foxes.

Lining up for Nigel Pearson's team that afternoon was winger Lloyd Dyer who will now be playing in Burton colours after he returned to the club in September for a second spell.

Team News

Lucas Akins will miss Tuesday's tie through suspension after picking up his second booking of the competition in the last round.

Striker Liam Boyce started on the bench in the draw against Blackpool and is expected to be recalled to the starting line-up to provide a goal threat whilst Stephen Quinn could also feature after lasting 70 minutes on his return from injury.

Richard Nartey is a doubt for the home side after he missed Saturday's draw with a hamstring injury and will be checked before kick-off.

Brendan Rodgers meanwhile is expected to make changes to the side that humiliated Southampton on Friday night.

Danny Ward is likely to deputise in goal, replacing Kasper Schmeichel whilst the likes of hat-trick heroes Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy, as well as James Maddison are all expected to be rested.

The game could provide the opportunity for fringe players such as James Justin, Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey to gain valuable minutes on the pitch and stake a claim for a first team spot.

The Foxes have no new serious injury concerns ahead of the tie.

Burton: O'Hara; Brayford, O'Toole, Nartey, Hutchinson; Wallace, Fraser, Edwards; Sarkic, Broadhead, Boyce​.

Leicester: Ward; Justin, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs; Choudhary, Praet, Tielemans, Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho.

Manager's Thoughts

Burton boss Nigel Clough has been watching the Foxes closely throughout the tournament and is looking forward to seeing what side his team will come up against in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "It’s a competition that they could win but they are challenging for the top four as well so there will be different thoughts going through his head.

"You look at the strength of Leicester’s squad and they have some exceptional players.

"They're probably one of the most confident teams in the country, scoring goals and playing well so it will have to be something extra special to get through."

Brendan Rodgers did not undertake a pre-match press conference however Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward stressed that his teammates won't underestimate their opponent.

Speaking to LCFC.com, the Welsh shot-stopper said: "[It will be] another tough game. They'll be right at it.

“You can’t take anyone for granted in this competition.

“I’ve played there before, it’s a small, intimidating ground and they’ll make it difficult for us, but we know what job we’ve got to go there and do and hopefully, we’ll produce another good performance.