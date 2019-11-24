Pope and Barnes proud of Clarets' response in Watford win

Burnley stars Nick Pope and Ashley Barnes praised the Clarets' ability to bounce back after they recorded their second consecutive 3-0 win, this time away at Watford.

It was their first away win of the season – and a first away win in the league since April – with James Tarkowski, Chris Wood and Barnes finding the net in a much improved second-half display at Vicarage Road.

Following up the 3-0 home win over West Ham before the international break, Burnley propelled themselves into the Premier League’s top six.

'Buoyant'

Pope told burnleyfc.com: “Sheffield United was a down in the season but how we have reacted – with back to back 3-0 wins – is top drawer from the lads.”

Embed from Getty Images

Pope has now kept five clean sheets this season and thinks the response from his side since the 3-0 defeat at Bramall Lane has shown the character of the squad.

“If you win back to back games, the group get buoyed and it’s a great feeling around the camp at the minute,” he said.

“We carried that into the game and when you go through sticky patches in games or in the season you need that togetherness.

“That’s a big part of how we are and what we area and the character that’s a big strength of us.”

Pope topped a good week for him personally with two big saves that kept Gerard Deulofeu at bay and rooted the Hornets to the bottom of the table.

“I’m over the moon on a personal level to come through the England game and my full debut in a competitive fixture and then to end the week with that is the icing on the cake,” added Pope.

“We have looked a real threat this year. It’s not the first time we’ve scored three goals and, if we keep it tight at the back, we always know we have got a chance of scoring.”

Improved second half pleased Barnes

Barnes all but assured all three points with a penalty before Tarkowski added the third with just a couple of minutes left as Burnley turned on the style in the second period.

“It was quite sloppy in the first half and they were on top,” Barnes said.

“The second half was a lot better. We knew as long as we stayed in the game and the longer it went on we would have chances.”

The partnership between Barnes and Wood has now produced 29 goals this calendar year, and there is a healthy competition that the pair are relishing.

“We’ve started off where we left off last year,” Barnes said.

“There’s good little competition going with all the strikers, which is good.”

The Clarets return to Turf Moor on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace at 15.00, looking to make it three wins in a row.