Glasgow City vs Hibs: LIVE Updates (SSE Scottish Women's Cup Final)

28' Fife holds Shine's effort
26' Sam Kerr shoots straight at Jenna Fife before Clare Shine strikes just wide
24' City final manage to threaten the Hibs goal, Kirsty Howat skipping past Siobhan Hunter before firing just over the bar from distance
22' Hibs break forward and get into the box but Amy Muir's pass is cut out and City clear
10' It's been a fairly even game in the opening exchanges with neither side yet able to test the opposition goalkeeper
KICK-OFF
1' Glasgow City get us underway here at Tynecastle
The players are out and it's almost time for kick off
Hibs: Fife; Hunter, Murray, Michie; Muir, Cornet, Boyle, McGregor, Cavanagh; Napier, Gallacher
Glasgow City: Alexander; McLauchlan, Ross, McSorley, Docherty; Kerr, Love, Crichton, Lauder; Shine, Howat
There's an hour until kick off in the 2019 SSE Scottish Women's Cup Final here at Tynecastle
We'll have team news for you shortly
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentary, analysis and lineups for Glasgow City vs Hibs
Grant Scott expecting hard task
"We know it's going to be a real tough one, I think confidence would be a bit too strong but we're certainly confident in our ability and we'll take the match as it comes but we're under no illusions."
Booth hungry for success
"It's been a little while since we've lifted the trophy and we're really hungry to do it this time. It would mean a fantastic end to what's been a very good season for the club. "
How to watch Glasgow City vs Hibs Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, you can on BBC Alba
If you want to directly stream it, sign into the BBC website and select Alba
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Hibs: Predicted XI
Fife; Murray, Hunter, Michie; Muir, Cornet, McGregor, Boyle, Cavanagh; Napier, Gallacher
Glasgow City: Predicted XI
Alexander; McLauchlan, Ross, Clark, Docherty; Kerr, Love, Crichton, Lauder; Shine, Howat
Hibs team news
Like City, Hibs are also without any injury or suspension worries for the final and will look to the likes of Jamie-Lee Napier for the goals to win the trophy
Glasgow City team news
City have a fully fit squad for the final with the main decision for Scott Booth who to play in goal, Lee Alexander or Erin Clachers
Cup control to continue for Hibees?
The capital side yet again finished second in the league, behind today's opponents and lost all three meetings between the sides in SWPL 1. They beat them to the SWPL Cup in May though, so can they make it four Scottish Cup's in a row?
City aiming to add cup to league title
Glasgow City have won 13 SWPL titles in a row but when it comes to the cup, Hibs have the edge having won the last six domestic cup competitions.
Can City finally reclaim the trophy?
This is the last game of the women's football season in Scotland as the top two sides in the country go head to head in the showpiece final.
Kick off time
Glasgow City vs Hibs will be played at Tynecastle Park, in Edinburgh, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:10pm UK time.
Jamie-Lee Napier bursts through the middle before playing the ball out wide to Colette Cavanagh whose low ball across goal is flicked home by Amy Gallacher to give Hibs the lead