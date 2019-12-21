FIFA considers organising the Women's World Cup every two years

The competition is held every four years but with its "big and positive impact" on the women's game, FIFA are looking to lessen the time to every couple of years to encourage the sport's growing popularity.

Last time winners, the United States Women's National Team lifting the trophy this year in France, during the summer and in 2015.

The concept was first introduced by the president of the French FA, Noel Le Graet in July and Gianni Infantino agreed the idea could go ahead.

"He (Le Graet) said we should organise the Women's World Cup every two years instead of every four years because it has such a big and positive impact on the women's game. We need to see what kind of big events we can create. So we are studying this of course," Infantino told Sky Sports News.

Although it is still early days, FIFA President insisted that it is "something we need to consider and we are considering."

With the growth in the women's football, the go-ahead would certainly attract more fans in getting together and breaking the attendance record.

"There are a lot of exciting points with regards to women's football in the next few years."

It is not a coincidence that FIFA wants to start staging the Women's World Cup every two years, due to reaching an average audience of 82.18 million in home viewers who joined to watch the World Cup final. This was 56% more than the 2015 title game.

The USA retained the Women's World Cup title in France, the past July after beating the Netherlands 2-0 to lift the trophy for the fourth time. The French win over the Netherlands reached 263.62 million viewers for at least one minute of action, with the total audience for the tournament reaching 993.5 million people. The women's game really is altering for the positive.

The footballing body, FIFA have already decided to expand from 24 to 32 teams in 2023. Although, the location is yet to be decided. However, Brazil, Colombia and Japan have put proposals forward to host the competition while Australia and New Zealand have request to host it together.