Defeat has transformed Liverpool into winners

Liverpool’s relentless winning machine rolled on against West Ham United on Wednesday night. Whilst the majority of eyes were glued to the League Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City, the Reds quietly and efficiently went about their business at the London Stadium, registering a 2-0 victory after goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Rampant Reds threatening unprecedented dominance

The victory was Liverpool’s twenty-third from twenty-four league fixtures this season, taking seventy points from a possibly seventy-two. On an even more absurd level, the Reds have now won fifteen consecutive matches following a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, having gone into that game with a seventeen match winning streak in the Premier League.

Therefore, Liverpool have won 32 of their last 33 league games, or 97 points from a possible 99. Mind-boggling statistics from a side that has left itself on the verge of Premier League glory, ending a thirty-year wait for the red half of Merseyside.

West Ham competed at times and were hardly overrun, but could only impact the game occasionally, particularly with second-half saves for Alisson from the likes of Declan Rice.

Liverpool exerted their usual dominance and probed menacingly in West Ham’s half before the Hammers conceded a penalty following Issa Diop’s foul on Divock Origi.

Salah converted to give the Reds the lead, which they doubled on the counter-attack from a West Ham corner after brilliant work from Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Salah before Oxlade-Chamberlain slotted the ball past Łukasz Fabiański.

No solution from West Ham to Liverpool’s lack of tactical weakness

West Ham manager David Moyes was in an uncomfortable position against Liverpool, while the West Ham fans appeared resigned to their fate from the very start. Whenever teams try to open up, even just a little, against Liverpool they are frequently punished, with opposition corners a particular delight of Liverpool’s for their counter-attacks.

Alternatively, if you try and contain the Reds for ninety minutes, eventually they find a way through and the opposition receive criticism for not even laying a glove on the league leaders.

Moyes tried both options without success as West Ham continue to flirt dangerously with relegation. For Liverpool, the quest for the title continues in record-breaking fashion.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have now beaten every team in the Premier League at least once this season, matching the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea but becoming the first team to achieve this record as early as January.

Liverpool’s lead over Manchester City now stands at a ridiculous nineteen points, with Pep Guardiola’s team set to be twenty-two points adrift by the time Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liverpool entertain Southampton at Anfield on Saturday before the new winter break – FA Cup commitments for the youth aside – and will look to continue their march to a nineteenth league title. After all, they are now just eight wins away from Anfield immortality.

Reds learn their lessons and then some

Liverpool’s achievements last season were spectacular, with a ninety-seven point league campaign and a sixth European Cup secured in Madrid. The latter followed defeat in the final a year earlier in Kiev to Real Madrid – traumatic enough to lose the showpiece event in European club football, but particularly given how the match unravelled for Liverpool with Salah’s injury and Loris Karius’ mistakes.

Yet Liverpool were not dissuaded by the defeat – even Klopp was signing about the hope of the club’s future the day after the final in Kiev with Liverpool fans.

Last season’s Champions League success may not have been smooth progress, but beating Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Red Star Belgrade, Bayern Munich, Porto, Barcelona and Tottenham was certainly memorable, and will be forever imprinted in the minds of Liverpool fans.

Finishing runners-up to Manchester City with ninety-seven points, just a point behind Guardiola’s side, and recording the greatest campaign for a second-placed side by miles was arguably even more painful than the Champions League defeat in Kiev, given the long wait for an elusive league title.

Yet this season Liverpool’s ascent to the top has been utterly assured and without any stress or blips, in contrast to the club’s sixth Champions League crown. Such has been the brilliant of Liverpool and Klopp, Anfield should not require a nail-biting finish to ensure the Premier League’s return for the first time since 1990.

However, whilst Liverpool’s talent and quality is unquestioned – they are the best team in the world and one of the best sides in Premier League history, certainly over one season – it is their mentality that is their strongest and most admirable asset.

Fuelled by their wonderful manager and unbelievable victories, particularly against Barcelona in last season’s Champions League semi-final, Liverpool never know when they are beaten, following up the pain of defeat with the greatest triumphs.