Burton Albion vs Oxford United preview: Clough bracing for reprisal

The clash will see the two play-off hopefuls continue their bumpy journeys towards the top six. Oxford United's damning defeat to Peterborough means that Karl Robinson's men will be aiming to set the record straight with victory against Burton Albion.

Team news

Burton Albion:

The Brewers will have to deal with the absence of Oliver Sarkic who was sent off in their previous fixture against Gillingham. The forward recieved a second yellow for his challenge in the 67th minute.

Stephen Quinn is a doubt after leaving the field on Saturday with a groin injury. Jack Buxton is likely to miss out once more with a rib injury, he will continue to be monitored until Tuesday evening.

Scott Fraser has seen his play time restricted after the attacking midfielder firstly came down with illness and then a calf problem. The Scot joined the Brewers 18 months ago, signing a two-year deal at the Pirelli, but is extremely likely to leave in summer when his contract expires.

Oxford United:

Karl Robinson will have close to a fully fit squad to travel the Midlands on Tuesday. However, he will be missing catalyst and threatening forward Marcus Browne. The on-loan Middlesbrough man picked up an ankle injury against Peterborough.

Anthony Forde returned at the weekend. The midfielder had a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after he was hospitalised after suffering four broken ribs and a damaged lung during the side's game against Shrewsbury Town back in December.

James Henry was given the green light after his thigh was scanned in the build-up to Peterborough, so he will be fully in contention for Tuesday.

Embed from Getty Images

Managers thoughts:

Nigel Clough:

Speaking to the club's official website, Brewers manager Nigel Clough expects an tough match against a strong Oxford outfit:

“We would love the three points tomorrow, but Oxford have had as good a run as anybody recently and came so close to knocking Newcastle out of the FA Cup.

”The reverse they had at Peterborough makes us fear a backlash as they are a good team. Sometimes you give your team one after exploits in the cup and extra time as it’s hard to raise it again so soon after but I’m sure they will be back on it against us.”

The manager also spoke of injuries and suspensions:

“We will miss him [Oliver Sarkic] on Tuesday through suspension, but Nathan Broadhead is fit now so he is option and it was good to get Kieran Wallace back on the pitch.

“It’s only one defeat in the last seven league games now which is very good at this level even though there are a few draws in there and we will look to get a win now on Tuesday.”

Karl Robinson:

The Oxford manager will return to the dugout after serving his suspension to the stands during the U's 4-0 defeat on Saturday. Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson made it clear what happened must never happen again:

“It can’t be forgotten, it has to be a motivation.

“Cameron Brannagan said in the changing room it can’t be something we dwell on, which is right, but equally it can’t be something we brush over.

“It can’t be seen again.”

Previous meetings:

In the reverse fixture this season, Burton Albion ran out 4-2 victors at the Kassam Stadium, as Brewers midfielder Scott Fraser notched three goals in a superb away performance by the travelling side.

Across history, the two sides have faced each other 14 times. The Brewers boast the better record as it stands, with six wins, five draws and three losses.

The U's have won only one of the last six games between the sides, and that was back in August 2018, when current Oxford and ex-Burton skipper John Mousinho and scored in a 3-1 victory at the Kassam.

Victory for Oxford on Tuesday evening could see them leapfrog both Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers into 8th position. If the result goes in favour of the home side, Burton Albion would see themselves move above Oxford into 10th place.

Kick off is at 19:45 at the Pirelli Stadium.