Rodgers: "Ricardo is out for the season"

Brendan Rodgers has announced that Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury against Aston Villa.

The Leicester City manager also confirmed that James Maddison will miss Saturday's visit to Watford with a calf problem and that a 'few' of his players have been placed in isolation after being presented 'extremely mild illness'.

Missing Pereira

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Watford at the weekend, Rodgers said: "Ricardo, unfortunately, hurt his ACL and that means he will be out for the rest of the season, which is a huge blow for us because he's a fantastic payer for us.

"I think it's the first time he's had since I've come. The tackle he had with Jack Grealish was just a coming together and he actually carried on in the game, so it was a surprise when we were told."

The Foxes manager continued: "It's a real shame for him because he's one of the top right-backs at this level. He's with the medical team at the moment.

"Hopefully we'll get him back around pre-season. You've just got to see how the player reacts. he earliest on an injury like that is four months, latest would be six months. That's the kind of timescale which is anticipated."

'Precautionary Measures'

In his pre-match press conference, Rodgers also confirmed that three players have been self-isolated, after showing some symptoms of coronavirus.

He said: "We have a fantastic medical team here at the club that gives the guidance to the players and staff and everyone."

A Leicester City statement read: 'In recent days, all three players presented with extremely mild illness and were advised by Club medical staff, consistent with current guidance, to stay home and contact the NHS 111 service.'

Maddison out, but Chilwell fit

With the bad news regarding Pereira, Rodgers also stated midfielder James Maddison would be out until after the international break, meaning he will miss the FA Cup Quarter-Final against Chelsea.

He said: "Maddison will be out for a few weeks, probably until after the international break.

"It's not too serious, but probably he's got the next week and then the international break, and then he'll be fit after that."

Rodgers also confirmed that Ben Chilwell will be available for the trip to Vicarage Road.

"Ben's back in, he's trained, and he looked very good today, so he will be available."