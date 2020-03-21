The famous one-goal wonders for Burnley

Burnley are in their sixth consecutive season in the Premier League and there have been some players that are remembered for that great goal.

We have taken a look at a few Clarets players who scored the most important goals along with the best goals even though they didn't score many.

Ross Wallace

As pictured in the cover image, Ross Wallace is seen wheeling away to the travelling Burnley supporters after a last-minute screamer directly from a free-kick.

Wallace's goal is arguably the best goal on the list. The midfielder bent a wonderful free-kick in the dying minutes of the game to earn a 2-2 draw with Leicester City on October 4 2014.

It was most certainly a special goal and one that will be remembered. Sadly, Burnley went down that season but this goal was one of the few highlights from that season.

Andre Bikey

A regular started for the Clarets in the 2009/10 season, Andre Bikey scored a vital goal in a 2-1 win over Birmingham City on October 3 at Turf Moor.

The Cameroonian played a one-two with David Nugent before finishing cooly past Joe Hart to secure all three points for Burnley.

Bikey spent three years at the Lancashire club and spent the final months of his Burnley career on-loan with Bristol City.

He then joined Middlesbrough before ending his career at Indian side ATK.

Kevin McDonald

The gifted Scotsman Kevin McDonald scored a memorable late equaliser against Manchester City on November 11, 2009.

In an action-packed 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium, Steven Fletcher nodded down a cross straight into the path of the oncoming McDonald who lashed home to send the Clarets fans wild.

Burnley were relegated that season and he lost his place in the side. He now plays for Sky Bet Championship side Fulham.

Steven Caldwell

The captain guided Burnley to the Premier League in 2009 and scored his only top-flight goal in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on November 21.

The Scotsman scored five times during his time for Burnley across a three and a half year spell before moving to Wigan Athletic.

The defender beat Richard Dunne and Brad Friedel to a superb free-kick delivery from Robbie Blake to head the Clarets ahead before a late leveller from Emile Heskey.

He finished his career in English football with Birmingham before joining MLS side Toronto.

Joey Barton

Joey Barton played a key role in the promotion season of 2015/16 where the likes of Andre Gray and Sam Vokes helped the Clarets back into the Premier League.

Within a mere six months, he was back at Turf Moor and marked his first game back with a crucial winner in a 1-0 win against Southampton on January 14, 2017.

Barton fired a low-driven 25-yard free-kick which took a deflection before beating the helpless Fraser Forster.

That summer, he left Burnley and he is currently the manager of League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

David Nugent

The man on-loan from Portsmouth endured a miserable time at Fratton Park before his short stint with the Clarets.

David Nugent made 30 appearances, scoring six times for Burnley. Two of which were against Sunderland in a 3-1 win at Turf Moor on 19 September 2009.

The score was at 2-1 before full-back Tyrone Mears played a delightful ball to Nugent who controlled brilliantly to bend it in the far corner to put the game beyond doubt and secure a vital three points.

This goal helped extend Burnley's winning run at Turf Moor to nine games.

He then moved to Leicester, Middlesbrough, Derby County and back to Preston North End who he played for in the years of 2005-2007.

He has currently made twenty appearances at the Deepdale Stadium.