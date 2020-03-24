Leicester City 2019/20 Season Awards (so far): Young Player of the Season

During the suspension of Premier League football, VAVEL UK has decided to award their Leicester City awards of the season (so far).

A series of articles, writers previously voted for their Player of the Season, with right-back Ricardo Pereira scooping the most votes.

Possessing one of the most youthful squads in the league, there were plenty of options but a clear winner for the Young Player of the Season gong…

Daniel Orme – Harvey Barnes

Having been one of a number of options on the wing at the King Power Stadium, Barnes has now made the left side is own with a series of brilliant performances. The Foxes’ youth prospect has used his brilliant pace and trickery to trouble plenty of Premier League full-backs.

Callum Boyle – Harvey Barnes

Just before the unexpected break in football, Barnes had really begun to unlock his potential and even sparked talk of a potential England call-up after his impressive display in City’s 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa. The 22-year-old has seven goals and six assists to his name in all competitions and has performed brilliantly in his first full season in the Premier League.

Cristi Bratu – Harvey Barnes

Barnes’ first full season in the first team has been very encouraging and as the season progressed, so did the young winger. The academy graduate has so far registered six goals and six assists in the Premier League and as his finishing becomes more assured over time, this will only increase. His direct approach has worried defences throughout the season and once his positioning and finishing improves with more game-time, he will surely be knocking on Gareth Southgate’s door.

Lois George – Harvey Barnes

Could have been James Maddison but Barnes deserves a special mention. He was great on loan at West Bromwich Albion and hasn’t failed to impress since being given his chance at Leicester. The future looks bright for the young midfielder.

Jack Johnson – Harvey Barnes

The local lad has performed brilliantly over recent months and his game has really grown this season. Six goals and six assists in this campaign is a good return and his direct approach gives Leicester an attacking threat that is very hard to cope with.

Josh Holland – Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes deserves this. After returning on loan from West Bromwich Albion a year ago, this season has saw the Burnley-born winger shine. His double against Aston Villa in the Foxes’ last game raised eyebrows, with rumours of a potential England call-up. If the goals and assists can continue to come in from Barnes, Gareth Southgate will be making some calls.