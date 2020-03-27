Leicester City 2019/20 Awards (so far): Unsung Hero of the Season

There's many who have justifiably earned plaudits throughout Leicester City's campaign thus far.

Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira are the ones who spring to mind initially but who have out VAVEL UK writers voted as the Foxes' Unsung Hero of the Season so far?

Daniel Orme – Kelechi Iheanacho

Moving to the club from Manchester City back in 2017, this season really did feel list last-chance saloon for Nigerian striker Iheanacho. However, he has stepped up with key strikes against Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham United, whilst he has also been in brilliant form in both cup competitions. The forward is now a valuable member of the squad at the King Power Stadium and looks more than capable of leading the line in the absence of Vardy.

Callum Boyle – Jonny Evans

There were many players who could have received this award. Wilfred Ndidi could have added another honour to his collection whilst Iheanacho and Dennis Praet have both been admirable performers this season but the Northern Ireland international takes the prize this time.

Evans is like a fine wine and seems to get better each game and has also helped mould defensive partner Soyuncu into a composed Premier League centre-back. He very rarely puts a foot wrong and is a fan favourite at the King Power Stadium. The fee of £3.75 million the Foxes paid for him in 2018 looks more of a bargain each day.

Embed from Getty Images

Cristi Bratu – Dennis Praet

It was always difficult for Praet to get into the team with the settled midfield of Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Ndidi, but with injuries and drops of form, the Belgian proved his quality time and time again. His tireless pressing, eagerness to tackle and passing ability has meant that the Foxes needed not to worry when their midfield options were dwindling and his through ball to James Justin against Brentford remains to be the pass of the season.

Lois George – Kasper Schmeichel

One of the key reasons why Leicester have been solidly in the top four all season with the rest of the league really stepping up their game attacking wise. If he was English, there wouldn’t be a shadow of a doubt that he’d be the Three Lions’ number one keeper.

Josh Holland – Dennis Praet

This award is a tight one between Evans and Praet. Evans has continued last season’s form and performs well week in, week out. After his move from Sampdoria, Praet has mostly been used off the bench. However, whenever called upon, the Belgian does an impressive job and has gone under the radar so takes this award.

Embed from Getty Images

Jack Johnson – Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans must currently be one of the best centre backs in the league at the moment. However, he seems to go under the radar and his form has gone unnoticed to some. His consistently solid and commanding performances alongside Soyuncu has made him a leading figure in Brendan Rodgers’ side.