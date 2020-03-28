Forgotten signings for Burnley

There have been many excellent signings at Burnley under Sean Dyche such as Tom Heaton, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, James Tarkowski and Charlie Taylor.

Although there have been a few signings that have missed the mark for the Clarets.

We take a look at a few signings before and during Dyche's reign that you may have forgotten about.

Jelle Vossen

The former Middlesbrough star was only at Burnley for two months due to bizarre circumstances of his spell down at Turf Moor.

He only made five appearances at the start of the 2015/16 season since he joined for £2.5m from RC Genk.

He departed a matter of weeks later to Belgium, signing for Club Brugge. His reasons were that he wanted to be with his family.

In an interview with L'Avenir, Vossen said:

"It didn’t go well at all. I came with the same ambitions (as at Middlesbrough): play for the title and go up to the Premier League, but it was especially kick and rush.

"It didn’t suit me, so I decided to leave, and Brugge came at that time."

Vossen now plays for Zulte Waregem.

Chris Long

Chris Long arrived on a free transfer in the 2015/16 season and featured 11 times for the Clarets.

10 of those appearances were off the bench with his only start against Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw.

His arrival sparked hope amongst the supporters but he never seemed to get going for Burnley.

He now plays for Motherwell after loan spells at Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town.

Georges-Kevin N'koudou

After failing to perform at Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley snatched the winger on a loan deal in the second half of the 2017/18 season.

Georges-Kevin N'koudou arrived with a Champions League goal to his name but only made two starts for Burnley, being replaced in both.

The winger returned to Tottenham and then went out to Monaco on loan before leaving Spurs permanently for Besiktas last summer.

Alexander Kacaniklic

The Fulham star was making a name for himself in West London and impressed quite a few clubs during his time there.

Dyche fought off many bidders to secure a loan deal for Alexander Kacaniklic.

He started regularly for Burnley but his spell only lasted a month as Fulham recalled the midfielder.

He now plays his football in his homeland with Hammerby.

Paul Gascoigne

As pictured in the cover image, Paul Gascoigne is being substituted in the Nationwide Division One match between Burnley and Bradford City.

Gascoigne enjoyed a decorated career and is famously known for his time with Tottenham.

Euro 96' with England is one of his most glorious moments. I mean who can forget that goal against Scotland and the celebration to match too.

Nearing to the end of his career, Gazza joined Burnley to help their promotion charge with only several games remaining.

He only started three games, was used as a sub three times and Burnley only won one of those remaining fixtures. This meant that they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Frederic Nimani

During a difficult month for Burnley, Owen Coyle had finally left after speculation and Brian Laws had replaced him.

Laws needed to make an impact fast and he thought that the signing of Frederic Nimani would help the Clarets in their relegation dogfight.

Nimani's failure there summed up Laws' reign as Burnley boss as Nimani only played 44 minutes as a sub against Bolton and Aston Villa.

The loan move was never made permanent and after sitting on the bench for six months, Nimani returned to France.

Ben Gibson

The man labelled as the £15m flop from Middlesbrough probably deserves the title.

After enjoying success in the North East, Burnley spent big money on the centre-back to solidify the defence.

Unfortunately, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee formed a formidable partnership that couldn't be competed with. The pair are trusted by Dyche and will not budge from the first team after their excellent performances in the last few years.

Frustrated with the lack of game time, Ben Gibson trained with his former club Middlesbrough without permission from the Clarets.

Just shows that without patience, you can't achieve anything. Just look at Matej Vydra.

Dane Richards

I think Burnley fans should be forgiven if they don't even know who this guy is. Most I think have probably never heard of him.

In the 2012/13 season, Dane Richards joined from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps and the Jamaican said the following:

As quoted from Lancashire Live, Richards said:

"I didn’t know too much about Burnley before but I have been looking them up online."

That wasn't the best start for Richards but he eventually made his debut in an FA Cup tie against Barnsley.

Richards had lots of pace but couldn't adapt to the Championship.

One day, Huddersfield Town were the visitors and he was supposed to come on as a substitute but he suffered the utter humiliation of being a substituted substitute.

He never played for Burnley after that and left the following summer.

Ian Wright

If Gascoigne wasn't enough for Burnley then Ian Wright certainly was after his arrival.

Also nearing the end of his career, Wright was frustrated with the game time he was getting at Celtic and moved to Division Two side Burnley.

His first goal came in his sixth appearance against Gillingham in a 2-2 draw and three more followed as he secured automatic promotion into Division One.

It was a brilliant way to bow out of football for Wright and he retired shortly after the final-day win over Scunthorpe United.